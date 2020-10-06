Voya Financial Recertified as a “Great Place to Work”

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), announced today that it has been certified as a “Great Place to Work” by the independent analysts at Great Place to Work — the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures — for the fifth consecutive year (2016-2020).

“During a time of societal uncertainty and change, we are proud to be named a Great Place to Work for the fifth consecutive year,” said Chairman and CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. “Our success is powered by our people – their positive feedback on Voya as an employer reflects our shared commitment to fostering an environment where employees feel comfortable bringing their whole selves to work.”

Voya Financial earned this recertification based on ratings provided by more than 1,700 of its employees in a survey administered by the Great Place to Work Institute. Highlights from the survey results include:

95 percent of employees say they feel good about the ways Voya contributes to the community.





93 percent of employees say that when you join Voya, you are made to feel welcome.





92 percent of employees say that management is honest and ethical in its business practices.

Since 1992, Great Place to Work has surveyed more than 100 million employees around the world and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Great Place to Work helps organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees.

Voya Financial’s full results are available at https://www.greatplacetowork.com/certified-company/5003453.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), helps Americans plan, invest and protect their savings — to get ready to retire better. Serving the financial needs of approximately 13.8 million individual and institutional customers in the United States, Voya is a Fortune 500 company that had $7.5 billion in revenue in 2019. The company had $606 billion in total assets under management and administration as of June 30, 2020. With a clear mission to make a secure financial future possible — one person, one family, one institution at a time — Voya’s vision is to be America’s Retirement Company. Certified as a “Great Place to Work” by the Great Place to Work Institute, Voya is equally committed to conducting business in a way that is socially, environmentally, economically and ethically responsible. Voya has been recognized as a 2020 World’s Most Admired Company by Fortune magazine; one of the 2020 World’s Most Ethical Companies by the Ethisphere Institute; as a member of the Bloomberg Gender Equality Index; and as a “Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion” on the Disability Equality Index by Disability:IN. For more information, visit voya.com. Follow Voya Financial on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter @Voya.

VOYA-IR VOYA_CF

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201006005269/en/