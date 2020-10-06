Teradata Vantage Now Available on Google Cloud

Teradata (NYSE: TDC ), the cloud data analytics platform company, today announced general availability of Teradata Vantage on Google Cloud. This as-a-service offering provides access to Vantage – the powerful data and analytics platform that unifies analytics, data lakes and data warehouses – using increasingly popular Google Cloud resources. Teradata provisions and maintains secure, scalable environments on Google Cloud so that customers can focus on using data as one of their greatest assets.

Teradata Vantage on Google Cloud (Graphic: Business Wire)

This expansion of cloud data analytics options gives Teradata customers deployment flexibility. Teradata is the only data warehouse and analytics company to provide consistent features and software across on-premises, hybrid and multi-cloud environments on all three of the top public clouds. This flexibility includes both license and application portability that makes migrations to Google Cloud faster, with lower risk.

“Teradata is committed to providing the best enterprise data analytics in the cloud. For us, this means offering our customers modern data analytics, but also flexibility with deployment options that don’t limit choice or lock them in. Customers seem to appreciate this strategy, as our annual recurring revenue from cloud offerings doubled in 2019 and is on track to double again this year,” said Hillary Ashton, Chief Product Officer at Teradata. “Every company’s cloud strategy is different: for customers interested in cloud data analytics offerings using Google Cloud, Teradata is the only partner to meet their needs today, as well as tomorrow as their needs evolve.”

Subscriptions to Vantage on Google Cloud include the latest Teradata software, Google Cloud compute and storage resources, and environment management. Standard benefits of using the cloud for data analytics – agility to respond quickly to emerging situations as well as freeing up money and time to focus on more valuable activities – are amplified with as-a-service offerings. Teradata manages the performance, security, availability, and operations of a customer’s analytics infrastructure using Google Cloud, including detailed tasks like software patches, version upgrades and security monitoring with a 99.9% availability SLA.