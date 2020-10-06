 

Teradata Vantage Now Available on Google Cloud

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
06.10.2020, 15:00  |  14   |   |   

Teradata (NYSE: TDC), the cloud data analytics platform company, today announced general availability of Teradata Vantage on Google Cloud. This as-a-service offering provides access to Vantage – the powerful data and analytics platform that unifies analytics, data lakes and data warehouses – using increasingly popular Google Cloud resources. Teradata provisions and maintains secure, scalable environments on Google Cloud so that customers can focus on using data as one of their greatest assets.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201006005333/en/

Teradata Vantage on Google Cloud (Graphic: Business Wire)

Teradata Vantage on Google Cloud (Graphic: Business Wire)

This expansion of cloud data analytics options gives Teradata customers deployment flexibility. Teradata is the only data warehouse and analytics company to provide consistent features and software across on-premises, hybrid and multi-cloud environments on all three of the top public clouds. This flexibility includes both license and application portability that makes migrations to Google Cloud faster, with lower risk.

“Teradata is committed to providing the best enterprise data analytics in the cloud. For us, this means offering our customers modern data analytics, but also flexibility with deployment options that don’t limit choice or lock them in. Customers seem to appreciate this strategy, as our annual recurring revenue from cloud offerings doubled in 2019 and is on track to double again this year,” said Hillary Ashton, Chief Product Officer at Teradata. “Every company’s cloud strategy is different: for customers interested in cloud data analytics offerings using Google Cloud, Teradata is the only partner to meet their needs today, as well as tomorrow as their needs evolve.”

Subscriptions to Vantage on Google Cloud include the latest Teradata software, Google Cloud compute and storage resources, and environment management. Standard benefits of using the cloud for data analytics – agility to respond quickly to emerging situations as well as freeing up money and time to focus on more valuable activities – are amplified with as-a-service offerings. Teradata manages the performance, security, availability, and operations of a customer’s analytics infrastructure using Google Cloud, including detailed tasks like software patches, version upgrades and security monitoring with a 99.9% availability SLA.

Seite 1 von 4
Teradata Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
FDA Grants GlycoMimetics Rare Pediatric Disease Designation for Rivipansel for Treatment of Sickle ...
AKKA Strengthens Its Shareholders' Equity Through a €200M Reserved Capital Increase
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Aurora ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Aurora Cannabis, Inc. (ACB) on Behalf of ...
Veolia Acquires 29.9% of Suez’s Capital from Engie and Confirms Its Intention to Acquire Control
The Kraft Heinz Company to Report Third Quarter 2020 Results on October 29, 2020
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Aurora ...
Fired Amazon Employee Arrested After Amazon Reported Him to Federal Bureau of Investigation
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Precigen, Inc. f/k/a Intrexon ...
Europcar Mobility Group wins the "Palme de la Transformation par l'Expérience Client"* awarded by ...
Titel
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Halo Announces Mailing of Information Circular and Proposed Nominee for Board of Directors
Halo Completes the Acquisition of Cannafeels
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Hyliion Inc. and Tortoise Acquisition Corp. Announce Closing of Business Combination, Hyliion to ...
REPEAT/Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Total: 2020 Strategy & Outlook Presentation
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Europcar Mobility Group Announces Today Its Intent to Commence Discussions in Order to Achieve a ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.09.20
Teradata Appoints Nicolas Chapman Chief Strategy Officer
09.09.20
Teradata Expands Vantage Support for Data Science
08.09.20
Teradata’s Hillary Ashton Named Chief Product Officer; Tapped to Lead Cloud Innovation and New Product Organization