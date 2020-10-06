UBS Hires Three Financial Advisors in Los Angeles and Orange County

“We’re excited to welcome Tony, Robert and Carl to UBS. We’re committed to being the firm of choice for best-in-class advisors, and all three of them exhibit the same culture of excellence that drives us to go above and beyond for our clients,” said Justin Frame CFP, Los Angeles/Orange County Market Head at UBS Wealth Management USA.

UBS Wealth Management USA announced today that three financial advisors have joined the firm in California . Henry Anthony (Tony) Hernandez and Robert Magallanes will be based in Irvine, Orange County, and Carl Nelson will be based in downtown Los Angeles. Cumulatively, the advisors manage more than $400 million in client assets.

Frame joined UBS four months ago after 24+ years at Morgan Stanley. Since joining the firm, he has actively been working to hire financial advisors with strong local roots. Hernandez, Magallanes and Nelson are no exception. Guiding high net worth (HNW) and ultra-high net worth (UHNW) investors and families in financial planning, tailored wealth solutions, investment management and philanthropy, the advisors chose to join UBS due to its sterling reputation, strong client focus, and global network of advanced planning resources.

Hernandez has over 30 years of industry experience and joins UBS as Senior Vice President—Wealth Management. He works primarily with domestic clients but also has strong expertise working in international business with Latin American clients.

Magallanes has over 8 years of experience as a financial advisor and joins UBS as Vice President—Wealth Management. A graduate of Cal State Fullerton, he is a strong philanthropist and a volunteer with the Kawasaki Disease Foundation. A long-time resident of Orange County, Robert and his wife are actively involved with the local children’s hospital.

Nelson has over 16 years of experience in the financial services industry and joins UBS as Senior Vice President—Wealth Management. He has significant private banking experience, focusing on UHNW individuals and families, and attended Cal State Northridge. Carl will join the Summit Wealth Management Group at UBS, a signature team of seven financial advisors in the Downtown LA office.

