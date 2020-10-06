 

Regarding the contract termination with AB “Ignitis grupė” subsidiary Vilnius CHP Plant’s contractor Rafako S.A.

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.10.2020, 15:10  |  34   |   |   

AB Ignitis Grupė, (hereinafter – Ignitis Grupė or “the Company”) informs that on 6 October 2020 its subsidiary UAB Vilniaus Kogeneracinė Jėgainė (hereinafter – Vilnius CHP Plant) decided to terminate the contract with contractor Rafako S.A. (hereinafter – Rafako or “the Contractor”).

The decision to terminate was made after the Company on 5 October 2020 received a statement from the contractor Rafako declaring its intent to terminate the contract and after evaluation of the Contractor’s technical and financial inability to fulfil the contract. It is notable that the Company does not accept the arguments presented in the statement and intends to protect its rights using measures provided in the contract.

The Contractor is responsible for the Vilnius CHP Plant’s biomass unit construction. Rafako on 7 September 2020 launched the restructuring process which was announced on The Warsaw Stock Exchange (GPW) (link). As disclosed in the Prospectus for  Ignitis Grupė's initial public offering published on 21 September 2020, the operational capacity of the unit was due to launch in the fourth quarter of 2021 but, due to contract termination, the project may be delayed up to one year because of potentially lengthy public procurement procedures to engage contractors who would complete the project. This would result in the biomass unit starting to generate revenue later, which would have a negative impact on the green generation segment's revenue part for that time period.

However, according to the Company’s assessment, the contract termination with Rafako will not have an impact on Vilnius CHP Plant’s waste-to-energy generation capacity development, which is handled by other contractors. It is estimated that this part of the power plant will be completed in the first quarter of 2021, as scheduled.

Ignitis Grupė and the Vilnius CHP Plant are currently assessing the situation regarding further action to ensure the successful completion of the project.

For more information:

Head of Public Relations Arturas Ketlerius

Arturas.ketlerius@ignitis.lt


Lietuvos Unternehmensanleihe 2,00 % bis 07/27 jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nevada Copper Delivers Copper Concentrate and Provides Operations Update
QMX Gold Expands Drilling Campaign to Over 45,000 Metres by Year End
BioNTech and Pfizer Initiate Rolling Submission to European Medicines Agency for SARS-CoV-2 Vaccine ...
Santhera to Discontinue Phase 3 SIDEROS Study and Development of Puldysa in Duchenne Muscular ...
BioNTech und Pfizer beginnen rollierenden Einreichungsprozess bei der europäischen ...
Labrador Gold Announces Initial Results of Soil Sampling at Kingsway Property
Santhera stellt Phase-3-Studie SIDEROS und Entwicklung von Puldysa bei Duchenne-Muskeldystrophie ...
Boston Children’s Hospital Is Using Bionano’s Saphyr To Study Children With Severe COVID-19 ...
Generex Subsidiary NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces World Class Scientific Advisory Board ...
Generac Accelerates Its Energy Technology Capabilities With Acquisition of Enbala Power Networks
Titel
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Director Declaration
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
Phase Two Drilling Continues to Intersect Strong Gold-Silver-Copper Mineralisation at San Francisco ...
Ozop Energy Solutions: PCTI Executes Agreement with PPP (India)
Nevada Copper Delivers Copper Concentrate and Provides Operations Update
“Past, Present, Future”: Taat CEO Sets the Scene for the Next Steps of Beyond Tobacco in New Corporate Video
McKinsey Study ‘Road Map to a US Hydrogen Economy’ Promotes Scale-Up Activities in the Growing ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces Shareholder Conference Call on Thursday October 8, 2020 at 8: 00 AM
Mesoblast Receives Complete Response Letter From the FDA for Biologics License Application for ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
BioNTech und Pfizer erhalten Genehmigung des Paul-Ehrlich-Instituts für deutschen Teil der ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC SECOND QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.10.20
Regarding the increase of AB Ignitis Grupė authorised capital and registration of a new version of the Articles of Association
02.10.20
Correction: Announcement of the final Offer price
02.10.20
Announcement of the final Offer price
30.09.20
Preliminary financial data of Ignitis Group for 8 months of 2020
30.09.20
AB Ignitis grupė announcement on pricing guidance
29.09.20
Detailed information on the pre-emptive right of the former minority shareholders of ESO and Ignitis gamyba to acquire shares of Ignitis Group
23.09.20
Regarding entering into a contract for financing with the European Investment Bank
23.09.20
AB Ignitis Grupė reached the settlement agreement with V. Martikonis, a shareholder of its subsidiary AB Ignitis gamyba
22.09.20
Ignitis Group invites retail investors to the presentation of the company's IPO
21.09.20
Announcement of Price Range and Publication of Approved Prospectus of AB Ignitis Grupė