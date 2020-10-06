PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " X-Ray Detector Market by Type (Flat Panel Detectors (FPDs), Charge-Coupled Device Detectors (CCDs), Line scan detector, and Computed Radiography Plates/Cassettes) and Application (Medical, Veterinary, Security, Dental, and Industrial): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027" According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global X-ray detector market garnered $5.12 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $8.87 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.4% from 2020 to 2027.

Prime determinants of the market-

Increase in demand for digital imaging technologies, advantages offered by digital X-ray detectors, and favorable reimbursement policy for X-rays are the major factors that propel the growth of the global X-ray detector market. Nevertheless, high cost associated with digital X-ray detectors impedes the market growth. However, increase in demand for wireless X-ray detectors and growth in medical tourism in developing countries are anticipated to usher new opportunities in the near future.

Covid-19 Scenario:

The investments for diagnostic X-ray systems have been increased to enable the diagnostic imaging facilities during covid-19.

The mobile digital radiography (DR) systems are getting utilized for initial screening for pneumonia and secondary and progressive stages of covid-19.

Moreover, the market has been through increased demand and is anticipated to witness a positive growth throughout.

The flat panel detector (FPDs) segment is anticipated to dominate the market by 2027-

Based on type, the flat panel detector (FPDs) segment contributed to the largest market share in 2019, accounting for more than four-fifths of the global X-ray detector market, and is projected to maintain its lead status during the forecast period. This is owing to high demand of FPDs and various advantages that it offers such as excellent image quality and ability to retrofit into existing X-ray tables. However, the computed radiography plates/cassettes segment is estimated to manifest the highest CAGR of 8.7% from 2020 to 2027. This is attributed to the fact that CR plates/cassettes are less expensive and not as risky to handle as FPDs. In addition, more availability of mechanical parts, less cost of maintenance, reusability for many times, and high demand of cost-effective X-ray procedures with better efficiency further boosts growth of the segment.