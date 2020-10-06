Tyler Technologies Improves Computer-Aided Dispatch Process for Port of Long Beach, California

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) today announced the Long Beach Harbor Patrol Officers and Dispatchers in California have successfully gone live with Tyler’s New World Enterprise CAD and New World ShieldForce solutions, along with New World Enterprise Records, mobile messaging, and mobile field reporting.

“We recognized the need to implement a true computer-aided dispatch solution to better manage dispatch activity, streamline communication across the agency, and enhance our reporting processes,” said Jeremy Vetterlein, technical security project manager of Long Beach. “Tyler’s solution is already improving critical communication between our patrol officers and dispatch staff. The solution allows us to precisely locate and quickly respond to issues in the field, helping to ensure safety in our community.”

In addition to the CAD solution, the Long Beach Harbor Patrol Officers and Dispatchers will also leverage Tyler’s latest solution for public safety, New World Enterprise Records.

Following a completely virtual go-live, the Port of Long Beach is now using a true comprehensive CAD solution. A few notable features and benefits include:

Increased mobility for Harbor Patrol officers in the field to respond quickly to dispatch activity, initiate calls, and capture field investigation reports

GIS-based address points which allow for precise location details to be shared instantly

Ability to move most Harbor Patrol daily log documentation from a paper-based to an electronic format to improve accuracy

Enhanced reporting capabilities for all staff

“We’re pleased to bring the Port of Long Beach live with our comprehensive public safety solution, including CAD and enterprise records,” said Bryan Proctor, president of Tyler’s Public Safety Division. “Not only will our CAD solution and reporting capabilities increase efficiency for dispatching, but it will also allow their staff to allocate resources to other critical tasks.”

The Port of Long Beach is the second-busiest container seaport in the United States. It serves 175 shipping lines and handles trade valued at $200 billion annually, supporting 2.6 million jobs across the nation.

About Tyler Technologies, Inc.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) provides integrated software and technology services to the public sector. Tyler's end-to-end solutions empower local, state, and federal government entities to operate more efficiently and connect more transparently with their constituents and with each other. By connecting data and processes across disparate systems, Tyler's solutions are transforming how clients gain actionable insights that solve problems in their communities. Tyler has more than 26,000 successful installations across more than 10,000 sites, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. Tyler was named to Forbes' "Best Midsize Employers" list in 2019 and has been recognized three times on Forbes’ "Most Innovative Growth Companies" list. More information about Tyler Technologies, an S&P 500 company headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at tylertech.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201006005078/en/