Draganfly Completes Install of Additional Vital Sign and Social Distancing Units at Alabama State University

As college campuses across the United States struggle to contain COVID-19 with over 88,000 reported cases, Alabama State University remains ahead of the curve.

Los Angeles, CA., Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Draganfly Inc. (OTCQB: DFLYF) (CSE: DFLY) (FSE: 3U8) (“Draganfly” or the “Company”), an award-winning, industry-leading manufacturer and systems developer is pleased to announce continued campus safety efficiencies at Alabama State University (ASU) and the installation of an additional 8 Vital Sign screening and Social Distancing Awareness units.

ASU recently installed Draganfly’s Vital Intelligence Smart Thermal + Vital screening and Social Distancing Awareness units across its campus. Measuring real-time anonymous data which has previously not been available, student, faculty and staff can receive, within seconds, contactless temperature, heart rate and respiratory rate readings. Since installation, the University has also seen significant increases in adherence to social distancing protocols.

The social distancing and screening units from Draganfly are part of an overall protocol that has been implemented at ASU along with being a mask mandatory campus and providing on-campus testing. All of these measures help to ensure that the campus remains open.

“Every dollar spent on prevention is a dollar saved on operation costs that would be impacted if we had to shut down due to a COVID-19 outbreak,” said Dr. Quinton T. Ross Jr, Alabama State University President. “We are committed to having processes and innovative tools such as Draganfly in place to help us to ensure that our faculty, staff and students remain safe.”

“Alabama State University is a true testament to how leadership within the University and their student body can work together in maintaining a new normal that keeps everyone safe, their learning establishment open, and peace of mind within the community,” said Cameron Chell, Draganfly CEO. “ASU has shown consistent improvement in social distancing day over day. This is significant because it shows that students, faculty and staff are becoming more aware of maintaining the 6 feet distancing rule in addition to the other protocols that have been put in place.”