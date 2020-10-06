Verizon named official 5G and wireless partner of Prudential Center

BASKING RIDGE, N.J. and NEWARK N.J., Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon is bringing the power of 5G to the New Jersey Devils and Prudential Center through a multi-year partnership, making Verizon the Exclusive 5G and Wireless Partner of each. Via the agreement, Verizon will bring 5G innovation to Prudential Center and GRAMMY Museum Experience Prudential Center; this makes the home arena of the Devils the first indoor arena equipped with 5G technology in the State of New Jersey.



Verizon will additionally create a 5G Gaming Center experience within Dignitas’ East Coast Studio adjacent to Prudential Center, providing a high bandwidth meeting place and training ground for Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment’s competitive esports organization.



Verizon will work with arena operators to install Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband, providing Devils fans and live event attendees access to this cutting-edge technology during the 175 live events that traditionally play and perform at Prudential Center annually. This opens the opportunity for next generation fan experiences utilizing the high bandwidth and low latency of 5G Ultra Wideband.



“We’re proud to partner with an industry leader like Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment’s New Jersey Devils and Prudential Center to innovate new fan experiences harnessing the power of 5G Ultra Wideband,” said John Nitti, Chief Media Officer, Verizon. “Together, we’re looking forward to shaping the future of live sporting events and entertainment while also giving our Verizon Up members access to exclusive on-site benefits.”



“Our partnership with Verizon marks another landmark day in Prudential Center’s commitment and tradition of providing the most advanced technology and comprehensive guest experience to sports fans and live event goers in New Jersey,” said Donna Daniels, Prudential Center General Manager. “This new partnership with Verizon and the installation of 5G technology, combined with our record-leading scoreboard, the largest in-arena scoreboard in North America, are assets that will continue to provide fans with a superior live event experience. We look forward to the day when this new innovation can be amplify the event-day experience for our fans and guests.”

