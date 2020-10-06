 

Blink Deploys EV Charging Stations in The Elysian, Now Boasting All-Electric Parking Areas

Agreement Expands Blinks’ Charging Station Network in California

Miami Beach, FL, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK, BLNKW) (“Blink” or the “Company”), a leading owner and operator of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, announced the installation of 40 Level 2 EV charging stations at The Elysian residential building in the historic Victor Heights neighborhood near downtown Los Angeles, California. Blink will provide its EV charging stations to The Elysian’s employees, residents, and visitors in support of the city’s rapidly increasing number of electric vehicles.

“Our IQ 200 chargers are the fastest Level 2 AC charging stations available, producing 80 amps of output and capable of providing approximately 65 miles of charge in an hour. With this agreement, we continue to aggressively expand our network of stations throughout the state of California” remarked Blink COO, Brendan Jones. “We are honored to be a part of The Elysian’s sustainability initiatives that are leading the way in adopting green living and promoting EV use by providing onsite charging options. With this addition of more charging stations, The Elysian is making EV use more accessible, which bolsters the reduction of carbon dioxide emissions caused by traditional gasoline-powered vehicles.”

“The lack of chargers in apartment buildings is one of the biggest obstacles to widespread electric car adoption. We have proven that our paradigm makes sense in the marketplace and we are confident that other developers will follow suit as we achieve price parity in the US. We want free EV charging to be seen as a standard amenity,” conveys Alexandra Leekley, VP of Operations for Linear City Development. The Elysian provides complimentary EV charging to its residents and guests.

“Our hope is that every Elysian resident will opt for an electric or hybrid vehicle, and with a total of 53 charging stations, including 3 fast chargers, we now have the capacity to charge our entire community should they all decide to drive electric tomorrow,” continued Leekly.

Operating on the Blink Network, Blink’s charging stations are compatible with any fully-electric or plug-in hybrid vehicle. The charging units installed at The Elysian join the rapidly growing network of Blink EV charging stations, the fastest and most powerful level 2 EV charging stations on the market. They are operable using Blink’s mobile app, the Blink Charging website (www.blinkcharging.com), and Google or Apple Maps.

