 

Centerra Gold Confirms Operations Continue at its Kumtor Mine

TORONTO, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centerra Gold Inc. (TSX: CG) today confirmed that operations at its Kumtor Mine continue uninterrupted following the recent political unrest in the Kyrgyz Republic. The Kumtor Mine is located in a remote mountainous location 430 kilometres by road to the southeast of the national capital Bishkek which appears to be the centre of the unrest.

The Company is monitoring the unfolding political events to ensure that conditions remain safe to continue to transport people and supplies to the mine. The political situation is continuing to evolve, and the Company is taking all the necessary precautions to ensure the safety of its personnel and operations.

About Centerra
Centerra Gold Inc. is a Canadian-based gold mining company focused on operating, developing, exploring and acquiring gold properties in North America, Asia and other markets worldwide and is one of the largest Western-based gold producers in Central Asia. Centerra operates two flagship assets, the Kumtor Mine in the Kyrgyz Republic and the Mount Milligan Mine in British Columbia, Canada and now has a third operating mine, the 100% owned Öksüt Mine in Turkey. Centerra's shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol CG. The Company is based in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

