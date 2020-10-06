Result of Riksbank reversed auctions SEK Kommuninvest Bonds
Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire| 06.10.2020, 15:20 | 28 | 0 |
Correction: Result of Riksbank reversed auctions SEK Kommuninvest Bonds
|Auction date
|2020-10-06
|Loan
|
2302
|Coupon
|0.75 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0009662943
|Maturity
|
2023-02-22
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|
1,000 +/- 500
|Volume offered, SEK mln
|4,350
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|540
|Number of bids
|10
|Number of accepted bids
|2
|Average yield
|-0,039%
|Lowest accepted yield
|-0,039 %
|Highest yield
|-0,039 %
|% accepted at lowest yield
|43.17
Diesen Artikel teilen
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0