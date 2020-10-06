 

Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into Berry Corp. (BRY)

Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), an international shareholder and consumer rights litigation firm, is investigating whether Berry Corp. (“Berry” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BRY) or certain of its officers and directors violated federal securities laws. If you purchased Berry securities pursuant and/or traceable to Berry’s initial public offering (“IPO”) in July 2018, you are encouraged to contact Scott+Scott attorney Jonathan Zimmerman at (888) 398-9312 for more information.

Berry is an independent upstream energy company that is engaged in the development and production of conventional oil reserves located in the Western United States. Most of the Company’s assets are located in the San Joaquin basin in California.

On or about July 27, 2018 Berry commenced an IPO, issuing 13,043,479 shares of common stock to the investing public at $14 per share.

On October 5, 2020, Berry’s shares closed at $3.47, a decline of over 75% from the Company’s $14 IPO price.

What You Can Do

If you purchased Berry securities, and you wish to discuss this investigation, please contact attorney Jonathan Zimmerman at (888) 398-9312, or at jzimmerman@scott-scott.com, or visit the Berry investigation page on our website at https://scott-scott.com/investigation/berry-corp/.

About Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP

Scott+Scott has significant experience in prosecuting major securities, antitrust, and employee retirement plan actions throughout the United States. The firm represents pension funds, foundations, individuals, and other entities worldwide with offices in New York, London, Connecticut, California, and Ohio.

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.09.20
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces an Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against Berry Corporation