 

Global Technology Leader, PNY Technologies, Launches Next Generation eCommerce Site on Unbound Commerce

WOBURN, Mass., Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN), a provider in cloud-based digital experience software, announced today that PNY Technologies has launched its next generation eCommerce site on the Bridgeline Unbound Platform.

PNY has been a premium provider of consumer electronics for over 30 years - serving consumers, professionals and OEMs worldwide. The company’s product portfolio consists of a broad assortment of Flash Memory Cards, USB Flash Drives, Solid State Drives, PC Memory Upgrades, Cables, NVIDIA Graphics Cards, HP Flash Memory Products and PNY GPU powered servers and workstations. Delivering solutions in over 50 countries, the company’s digital imaging, mobility, computing, gaming and business solutions are widely available from major retailers, e-tailers, system builders, wholesalers and distributors internationally.

PNY selected Bridgeline to architect, design and implement an improved customer experience on Unbound Commerce Core – a common framework of pre-built, mobile-friendly, flexible templates and modules. This framework enables Bridgeline to implement complex eCommerce sites much faster and at a fraction of the cost of an Enterprise implementation.

The newly designed site better represents the broad set of product lines to its diverse audience segments. The primary goals of the engagement were to create a more modern, mobile-friendly user experience that efficiently channels the user to the appropriate products of interest for direct-to-consumer transactions while also increasing B2B lead generation in an effort to drive incremental revenue for the manufacturer.

“Since the site launched earlier this year, the global manufacturer has seen a significant increase in traffic to the site with page views up over 117% month-to-month. PNY has seen a 50% increase of new visitors to the site since going live,” says Cori Helt, Senior Marketing Manager.

The company plans to expand their digital footprint by leveraging the Unbound platform and their branded experience to deploy international sites in the future.

The PNY website is available at: https://www.pny.com

“PNY is very excited to launch our next generation website on the Unbound Platform to better showcase our latest line of professional and consumer electronics while increasing our ability to attract new customers and drive conversions,” says Bill Curran, Director of Information Technology. “Within the first 3 months since launch, we have seen significant growth in traffic and organic search which has led to increased sales during some challenging times in our economy. We look forward to continuing to evolve our digital presence globally to support our customer experience with the Bridgeline platform.”

“Bridgeline is proud to help PNY revamp their website on our Core accelerator framework and we look forward to continuing to scale their business to international markets,” said Ari Kahn, Bridgeline Digital's CEO. “Our solutions allow enterprise manufacturers to sell direct-to-consumer (DTC) to drive incremental revenue while continuing to service their traditional B2B channels.”

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital, The Digital Engagement Company, helps customers maximize the performance of their omni-channel digital experience from websites and intranets to online stores and campaigns. Bridgeline’s Unbound platform is a Digital Experience Platform (DXP) that deeply integrates Web Content Management, eCommerce, Marketing Automation, Site Search, Authenticated Portals, Social Media Management, Translation, Locator Pages and Web Analytics to help the goal of assisting marketers to help organizations deliver digital experiences that attract, engage, nurture and convert their customers across all channels and streamline business operations. OrchestraCMS is the only content and digital experience platform built 100% native on Salesforce. OrchestraCMS helps Salesforce create digital experiences for their customers and partners; combining content with business data, processes and applications across multiple channels and device including Salesforce Communities, social media, portals, intranets, websites, applications and services. Celebros Search is a commerce oriented, site search product that provides for Natural Language Processing with artificial intelligence (AI) to present very relevant search results in seven languages. Headquartered in Woburn, MA., Bridgeline customers range from small- and medium-sized organizations to Fortune 1000 companies. To learn more, please visit www.bridgeline.com or call (800) 603-9936.

