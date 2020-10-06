 

Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Reminds Investors of Pending Securities Class Actions Against Vaxart, Inc. (VXRT) and October 23, 2020 Lead Plaintiff Deadline

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
06.10.2020, 15:30  |  21   |   |   

Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), an international securities and consumer rights litigation firm, reminds investors that class action lawsuits bringing federal securities claims are pending against Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) (“Vaxart” or the “Company”), certain directors and officers of the Company, and Armistice Capital LLP. The lead plaintiff deadline in these cases is October 23, 2020.

If you purchased Vaxart stock between June 25, 2020 and July 25, 2020, and have over $100,000 in realized or unrealized losses, you are encouraged to contact a Scott+Scott attorney for additional information at (844) 818-6982 or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.

Vaxart is a small, clinical-stage biotechnology company primarily focused on the development of oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. In early 2020, Vaxart purportedly began to develop a Covid-19 vaccine.

In late June 2020, Vaxart made a couple of announcements regarding its Covid-19 vaccine and the stock price increased dramatically.

Soon after these announcements, Vaxart’s largest shareholder, Armistice Capital LLP, sold massive amounts of its Vaxart shares for a huge profit.

Then, on July 25, 2020, The New York Times published an article entitled Corporate Insiders Pocket $1 Billion in Rush for Coronavirus Vaccine. The article clarified one of Vaxart’s announcements and reported that, “Vaxart is not among the companies selected to receive significant financial support from [the U.S. Government’s Operation] Warp Speed.”

On this news, the price of Vaxart shares dropped and the Company’s stock price has continued to decline.

What You Can Do

If you purchased Vaxart stock between June 25, 2020 and July 25, 2020 and have questions about this notice or your legal rights, you are encouraged to contact attorney Joe Pettigrew at (844) 818-6982 or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.

About Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP

Scott+Scott has significant experience in prosecuting major securities, antitrust, and employee retirement plan actions throughout the United States. The firm represents pension funds, foundations, individuals, and other entities worldwide with offices in New York, London, Connecticut, California, and Ohio.

Attorney Advertising

Vaxart Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
FDA Grants GlycoMimetics Rare Pediatric Disease Designation for Rivipansel for Treatment of Sickle ...
AKKA Strengthens Its Shareholders' Equity Through a €200M Reserved Capital Increase
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Aurora ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Aurora Cannabis, Inc. (ACB) on Behalf of ...
Veolia Acquires 29.9% of Suez’s Capital from Engie and Confirms Its Intention to Acquire Control
The Kraft Heinz Company to Report Third Quarter 2020 Results on October 29, 2020
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Aurora ...
Fired Amazon Employee Arrested After Amazon Reported Him to Federal Bureau of Investigation
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Precigen, Inc. f/k/a Intrexon ...
Europcar Mobility Group wins the "Palme de la Transformation par l'Expérience Client"* awarded by ...
Titel
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Halo Announces Mailing of Information Circular and Proposed Nominee for Board of Directors
Halo Completes the Acquisition of Cannafeels
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Hyliion Inc. and Tortoise Acquisition Corp. Announce Closing of Business Combination, Hyliion to ...
REPEAT/Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Total: 2020 Strategy & Outlook Presentation
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Europcar Mobility Group Announces Today Its Intent to Commence Discussions in Order to Achieve a ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
26.09.20
VAXART INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Vaxart, Inc. - VXRT
14.09.20
Vaxart Announces FDA Clearance of IND Application for Oral COVID-19 Vaccine and Provides Update on COVID-19 Program
08.09.20
Vaxart’s Oral COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Induces Potent Systemic and Mucosal Immune Responses in Preclinical Studies
06.09.20
ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds Vaxart, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – VXRT

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
28.09.20
358
Vaxart: innovative patentierte Impfung (Covid-19 etc.) per Tablette