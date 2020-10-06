 

FedEx Distributes $1 Million #SupportSmall Grants to Entrepreneurs

FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) today announced the completion of the company’s #SupportSmall Grants program. Two-hundred business owners were chosen out of almost 50,0000 applications to receive a $5,000 check as well as a $500 credit for FedEx Office print and business services to help support their small business during the COVID-19 global pandemic.

Forty-three percent of the grant recipients say they plan to use the money to upgrade or enhance their website, 40% hope to use it for marketing or advertising and 16% say they’ll create an online store. Approximately 47% of the grants were issued to minority and women-owned businesses. Grantees can use the $500 credit from FedEx Office for printing banners, posters, floor graphics, custom branded boxes and more.

“We are proud to help these entrepreneurs navigate this challenging environment and are thrilled to see many of them use this grant to pivot from ‘brick and mortar’ to ‘click and mortar,’” said Brie Carere, executive vice president, chief marketing & communications officer, FedEx. “Small businesses are the backbone of communities across the country, which is why we will continue to help them keep moving forward.”

FedEx will continue to champion and support small business owners through a number of initiatives, many of those detailed on the FedEx Small Business Center. Entrepreneurs can find ideas and insights on services and tools that can help them tackle challenges head on as well as information and resources that cover everything from financial relief to operational assistance including:

  • The FedEx Small Business COVID-19 Resources page has information to help business owners navigate running a small company during the COVID-19 pandemic.
  • The Tech Chat with Small Business page serves as a hub where business owners can see what technology their peers are using to start and scale their businesses, learn about different website platforms and online tools and hear directly from businesses facing similar challenges.
  • The FedEx Making it Work Podcast features special bonus episodes with entrepreneurs on managing a business through a pandemic as well as guests sharing their insights and conventional wisdom on the highs and lows of running a business.
  • The FedEx E-Commerce Center offers tips including e-commerce shipping, fulfilling orders and meeting expectations beyond delivery.
  • The FedEx Small Business Center provides shipping solutions, tools and insights from entrepreneurs and experts.
  • FedEx Office is keeping businesses moving forward by offering up to 40% off print orders when customers use promo code NAT212. Offer ends 11/30/20.

About FedEx Corp.

FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) provides customers and businesses worldwide with a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services. With annual revenue of $71 billion, the company offers integrated business solutions through operating companies competing collectively, operating collaboratively and innovating digitally under the respected FedEx brand. Consistently ranked among the world's most admired and trusted employers, FedEx inspires its more than 500,000 team members to remain focused on safety, the highest ethical and professional standards and the needs of their customers and communities. To learn more about how FedEx connects people and possibilities around the world, please visit about.fedex.com.

