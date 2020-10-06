Global health care benefit cost increases expected to jump by more than 8% in 2021, Willis Towers Watson survey finds

Sharp increase follows a slowdown in cost increases this year as COVID-19 affected care utilization and overall costs

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Employer-sponsored health care benefit costs are expected to increase by more than 8% around the globe next year following a year in which the pandemic has had a significant impact on health care utilization and overall costs, according to a survey of medical insurers by Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ: WLTW), a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company.

The 2021 Global Medical Trends Survey, the largest of its kind, found that medical insurers globally project health care benefit costs will take a sudden drop in 2020 before rebounding to 8.1% in 2021, up from 5.9% this year and 7.2% in 2019. Average increases in the five regions next year will range from 5.8% in Europe to 13.6% in Latin America. Health care benefit cost increases in the U.S. are expected to remain stable at 7.3% next year, according to other Willis Towers Watson research.



The study also found that over two-thirds (67%) of respondents expect medical costs will continue to accelerate over the next three years. Almost 90% of Middle East and Africa insurers expect higher medical trends over the next three years followed by insurers in Europe (77%). Only 40% of Asia Pacific insurers expect a higher medical trend.