Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.10.2020, 15:47   

Middlefield Canadian Income PCC

Middlefield Canadian Income - GBP PC
(a protected cell company incorporated in Jersey with registration number 93546)
Legal Entity Identifier: 2138007ENW3JEJXC8658

Net Asset Value

As at the close of business on 5 October 2020 the estimated unaudited Net Asset Value per share was 97.07 pence (including accrued income).

Investments in the Company’s portfolio have been valued on a closing price basis.

Enquiries:

JTC Fund Solutions (Jersey) Limited
01534 700 000


Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12:45 Uhr
Middlefield Canadian Income PCC: Statement re Change of Auditor
05.10.20
Middlefield Canadian Income PCC: Net Asset Value(s)
02.10.20
Middlefield Canadian Income PCC: Net Asset Value(s)
01.10.20
Middlefield Canadian Income PCC: Net Asset Value(s)
01.10.20
Middlefield Canadian Income PCC: Dividend Declaration
01.10.20
Middlefield Canadian Income PCC - Directorate change
30.09.20
Half-year report
30.09.20
Middlefield Canadian Income PCC: Net Asset Value(s)
29.09.20
Middlefield Canadian Income PCC: Net Asset Value(s)
28.09.20
Middlefield Canadian Income PCC: Net Asset Value(s)