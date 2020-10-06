DGAP-News: RIB Software SE / Key word(s): Contract/Agreement RIB Software SE (RIB) signs a Phase-II-contract (No. 30 / 2020) with Leier Baustoffe GmbH & Co. KG 06.10.2020 / 15:57 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Stuttgart, Deutschland, 06 October 2020. RIB Software SE, the world's leading provider of iTWO 5D BIM Big Data technology for the construction industry, today announced the conclusion of a Phase-II-contract with Leier Baustoffe GmbH & Co. KG.

With 35 production sites in many Eastern European countries and the headquarters in Burgenland, Austria, Leier is one of the most important domestic companies for building material and prefabricated element. The traditional company was founded in 1965 by Michael Leier, who still leads it today with three generations of the Leier family. Approximately 3,000 employees work for the company in the areas of prefabricated parts (walls, ceilings, stairs) for building construction, concrete products as well as gardening and landscaping and supply customers at home and abroad. Furthermore, car dealerships, hotels and its own real estate management belong to the group of companies.

Josef Fleischhacker, Managing Director for investments at Leier: "At the new location in the border triangle of Austria, Hungary and Slovakia we find perfect conditions to produce precast elements and concrete products. With the RIB solution iTWO Smart Production, we will efficiently automate the new double-wall plant and integrate it into the management of our entire precast element production process with iTWO PPS - starting with sales and planning, through work preparation and production, to logistics and assembly. We were particularly impressed by the innovative technology and the competent support provided by the RIB".