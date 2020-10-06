 

Turning Science into Action TigerRisk Adds CoreLogic’s Catastrophe Models to Expand View of Risk for the Insurance Market

06.10.2020   

CoreLogic (NYSE: CLGX), a leading global property data and analytics-driven solutions provider, today announced TigerRisk Partners has selected CoreLogic to proactively offer an expanded view of risk to the insurance and reinsurance marketplace as well as the capital markets. Adopting CoreLogic’s catastrophe modeling insights allows TigerRisk to provide its clients with a more comprehensive view of their portfolios and aggregate risk as well as the ability to provide more creative and profitable solutions for managing that risk.

“As one of the largest reinsurance brokers in the industry, TigerRisk services clients all across the globe,” said Frank Martell, president and CEO of CoreLogic. “By expanding their view of risk with CoreLogic, they are able to offer peace of mind to clients during this period of uncertainty. As the frequency and severity of catastrophes increase, TigerRisk will rely on CoreLogic data to provide their clients with the most up-to-date, accurate information available in the industry.”

CoreLogic-modeled data and analytics on the impact of catastrophes is especially relevant today. With more than seven million acres burned so far this year and an overactive hurricane season bringing wind and flood damage to countless homes and businesses across the United States, brokers such as TigerRisk seek to provide a view of risk as comprehensive as possible to help their clients — and ultimately policyholders — handle the challenges ahead. CoreLogic data, models and insights work to meet those challenges head on.

“Catastrophe risk continues to be a major, if not the major, threat to our clients’ profitability and solvency,” said TigerRisk head of analytics Nathan Schwartz. “TigerRisk has spent its first 12 years helping clients turn the science of catastrophe modeling into actionable strategies to make their businesses safer and more profitable. We are excited to add CoreLogic insights into our market-leading analytics to give our clients the best science that is available.”

About CoreLogic

CoreLogic (NYSE: CLGX), the leading provider of property insights and solutions, promotes a healthy housing market and thriving communities. Through its enhanced property data solutions, services and technologies, CoreLogic enables real estate professionals, financial institutions, insurance carriers, government agencies and other housing market participants to help millions of people find, buy and protect their homes. For more information, please visit www.corelogic.com.

CORELOGIC, and the CoreLogic logo are trademarks of CoreLogic, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

About TigerRisk Partners

TigerRisk Partners LLC is a leading risk, capital and strategic advisor to the insurance and reinsurance industries founded in 2008. TigerRisk Capital Markets & Advisory (TCMA), a broker dealer registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, a member of FINRA and a member of SIPC, is a wholly owned subsidiary providing clients strategic advice on mergers, acquisitions, capital markets products and transactions. For more information visit TigerRisk.com.

