Precipio & ADS Biotec Launch Seven Beta sites for IV-Cell

Seven of ADS Biotec’s customers, prominent laboratories located in the US and in Europe that are part of major healthcare systems, have been recruited by ADS to participate as beta-sites to evaluate the media in their laboratory. Upon successful completion of the beta site testing, both companies anticipate these laboratories will move to incorporate IV-Cell into their laboratory process, and become customers.

Additionally, in collaboration with these laboratories, ADS and Precipio intend to jointly publish the aggregated results of these beta site tests. We anticipate that this phase will establish an important foundation of evidence to demonstrate the benefits of IV-Cell; it will also serve as a tool to further promote the new product within the laboratory community.

It is expected that the beta testing will be completed by the end of the year, and will incorporate hundreds of patient samples that will be tested in parallel using IV-Cell to compare results with the media they currently use. The laboratories have been presented with the benefits IV-Cell can provide to their operations; the teams have reviewed with the customers the potential benefits and have identified those that most resonate with and are important to each customer. This is crucial market data that will benefit the partnership’s future marketing efforts of the product.

The ability to deliver unbiased, independent third-party results from these prominent laboratories will serve as a key step in advancing both companies' go-to-market strategy. Following the successful completion of their testing, we expect that these laboratories can serve as important testimonials within the marketplace. The cytogenetics community is a tight one; we believe that word-of-mouth recommendations will play an influential role in the expansion of the product.

“The value of IV-Cell as presented to our customers has clearly caught the attention of some of these prominent laboratories.” said Vijay Dube, CEO of ADS Biotec. “We will work closely with the team at Precipio and with our customers to ensure that the successful results are translated into market adoption, which we can take and further share with our broad base of customers worldwide.”