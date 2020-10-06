“As our customers transition their in-person events to virtual ones, they’re looking for ways to interact face-to-face with attendees inside the virtual environment,” said Ben Chodor, President of Intrado Digital Media. “With video chat breakout rooms and 1:1 video chat, we’ve significantly improved the virtual event experience. It’s now more personal and visual, whether in a small group session at an exhibit booth, or a more private video chat.”

OMAHA, Neb., Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intrado Corporation (“Intrado” or the “Company”), a global leader in technology-enabled services, today announced the addition of scheduled breakout rooms and 1:1 video chat to their flagship virtual event platform . These new capabilities provide more opportunities for virtual event attendees to interact with each other inside a virtual environment, driving greater engagement and a better overall event experience.

New features include:

Scheduled Breakout Rooms allow event hosts and sponsors to hold pre-scheduled video breakout sessions within the event space, from sponsor booths, the theater, or special breakout rooms

1:1 Video Chat allows individual users to network and interact with other attendees within the virtual environment

Intrado Digital Media’s award-winning virtual event platform lets customers create stimulating, measurable, and secure virtual events tailored to their unique business objectives. The platform is scalable up to 200,000 attendees and features 2D and 3D event experiences, flexible branding, gamification, and robust analytics and reporting. Earlier in 2020, Intrado Digital Media announced the addition of a carbon footprint savings display and extensive localization options for virtual events and webcasts.

Intrado Digital Media’s broad suite of solutions helps marketing, public relations, internal communications, and investor relations professionals connect with their most important audiences, uncover actionable insights, and drive meaningful business impact.

About Intrado Corporation

Intrado Corporation is an innovative, cloud-based, global technology partner to clients around the world. Our solutions connect people and organizations at the right time and in the right ways, making those mission-critical connections more relevant, engaging, and actionable - turning Information to Insight.

Intrado has sales and/or operations in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, Latin America and South America. Intrado is controlled by affiliates of certain funds managed by Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO). For more information, please call 1-800-841-9000 or visit www.intrado.com.

