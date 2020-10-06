Merck Announces Out-Licensing Agreement for Phase II-ready Anti-ADAMTS5 Nanobody for Osteoarthritis

Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 2

Not intended for UK and US based mediaMerck, a leading science and technology company, today announced that it hasentered into an out-licensing agreement with Novartis, for the development ofM6495, an anti-ADAMTS5 Nanobody® for the potential treatment of osteoarthritis(OA).The Phase II-ready program represents potential for a disease modifyingosteoarthritis drug (DMOAD). M6495 is being developed with the aim to beself-administered via subcutaneous injections to maintain structural integrityof knee joint and reduce pain."With this deal we have found the right solution for this asset designed topresent an innovative mechanism of action for the potential treatment ofosteoarthritis, as we prioritize our pipeline to deliver the greatest impact forpatients across our internal areas of expertise," says Luciano Rossetti, Head ofGlobal Research & Development for the Biopharma business of Merck. "Thisagreement underscores our commitment to ensure this molecule, which has promisein many different types of OA, makes it to patients as quickly as possible."As part of the agreement, Merck will out-license to Novartis the Phase II-readyasset M6495 for further evaluation in OA patients. Merck will receive an upfrontpayment of EUR 50 million with the potential of receiving a further EUR 400million related to delivering on certain development and commercial milestonesand royalties on future net sales. Novartis will assume full responsibility forthe development and commercialization of the M6495 program.Two Phase I studies were completed with M6495: one study(https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT03224702) in healthy volunteersdemonstrated M6495 safety and tolerability and a meaningful reduction of ARGS (aneoepitope from cleaved aggrecan, found in the synovial fluid and serum of OApatients) levels at single doses (n=54); one study(https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT03583346) targets inhibition of ARGSwith dosing every other week in OA patients. Novartis will continue tocharacterize M6495 in future studies with the goal of bringing it to market forosteoarthritis patients.