 

Merck Announces Out-Licensing Agreement for Phase II-ready Anti-ADAMTS5 Nanobody for Osteoarthritis

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
06.10.2020, 16:05  |  53   |   |   
Darmstadt, Germany (ots/PRNewswire) - - Merck out-licenses promising
clinical-stage program to Novartis

- Anti-ADAMTS5 Nanobody ® program is Phase II-ready with novel MoA which could
protect against cartilage damage and reduce joint pain

- Merck receives upfront payment of EUR 50 million with the potential of
receiving a further EUR 400 million related to delivering on certain development
and commercial milestones

Not intended for UK and US based media

Merck, a leading science and technology company, today announced that it has
entered into an out-licensing agreement with Novartis, for the development of
M6495, an anti-ADAMTS5 Nanobody® for the potential treatment of osteoarthritis
(OA).

The Phase II-ready program represents potential for a disease modifying
osteoarthritis drug (DMOAD). M6495 is being developed with the aim to be
self-administered via subcutaneous injections to maintain structural integrity
of knee joint and reduce pain.

"With this deal we have found the right solution for this asset designed to
present an innovative mechanism of action for the potential treatment of
osteoarthritis, as we prioritize our pipeline to deliver the greatest impact for
patients across our internal areas of expertise," says Luciano Rossetti, Head of
Global Research & Development for the Biopharma business of Merck. "This
agreement underscores our commitment to ensure this molecule, which has promise
in many different types of OA, makes it to patients as quickly as possible."

As part of the agreement, Merck will out-license to Novartis the Phase II-ready
asset M6495 for further evaluation in OA patients. Merck will receive an upfront
payment of EUR 50 million with the potential of receiving a further EUR 400
million related to delivering on certain development and commercial milestones
and royalties on future net sales. Novartis will assume full responsibility for
the development and commercialization of the M6495 program.

Two Phase I studies were completed with M6495: one study
(https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT03224702) in healthy volunteers
demonstrated M6495 safety and tolerability and a meaningful reduction of ARGS (a
neoepitope from cleaved aggrecan, found in the synovial fluid and serum of OA
patients) levels at single doses (n=54); one study
(https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT03583346) targets inhibition of ARGS
with dosing every other week in OA patients. Novartis will continue to
characterize M6495 in future studies with the goal of bringing it to market for
osteoarthritis patients.
Seite 1 von 2
Merck Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Eine weitere potenzielle Alzheimer-Behandlung segnet das Zeitliche: was kommt als nächstes?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Berliner Sparkasse mietet 22.000 Quadratmeter in Bürocampus Square 1 in Berlin-Adlershof ...
Neuer Fondsmanager - neue Strategie: Multi-Axxion - Concept Fonds erobert Spitzenplatz unter globalen Mischfonds (FOTO)
Hart im Nehmen, schick zum Ansehen: Die neuen Transit- und Custom-Ausstattungslinien Trail und Active (FOTO)
EANS-Other capital market information: Andritz AG / Notification of share buyback transactions (Article 5 of Reg. (EU) market abuse)
Cloud-Speicher: Fünf Tipps, wie Unternehmen Benutzerfreundlichkeit und Sicherheit kombinieren (FOTO)
Settore filtri per acqua: Team di consulenti italo-tedesco fornisce consulenza nella vendita del gruppo italiano Laica al ...
Ultraschnelles Laden, Sharing-Optionen und Akku-Wechselstation: Aral eröffnet ersten "Mobility Hub" in Berlin (FOTO)
Entwurf eines "Mobile Arbeit Gesetzes" / Holzenkamp: Gesetzliche Regelungsvorschläge sind realitätsfremd und unausgegoren /
Mischfutterproduktion weiterhin stabil - im Wirtschaftsjahr 2019/2020 setzt sich kontinuierlicher ...
BDI-Präsident Kempf fordert Stärkung des Industriestandorts Deutschland: "Wir müssen aus dem Krisenmodus in den Zukunftsmodus umschalten"
Titel
DBAG investiert in Hausheld AG / Wachstumskapital: Die Beteiligungsgesellschaft steckt Millionen in die Digitalisierung der Energiewirtschaft (FOTO)
Technologie übernimmt im Finanz- und Rechnungswesen immer mehr Aufgaben
Arvato Financial Solutions läutet mit dem FinTech Paigo neue Ära des ...
New Normal im deutschen Emissionsmarkt: Kapitalerhöhungen ziehen deutlich an
Nationale Reduktions- und Innovationsstrategie: Lebensmittelwirtschaft fordert Kontinuität und Verlässlichkeit seitens der Politik (FOTO)
Einfach elektrisierend: ALDI Grünstrom ab sofort im ALDI Nord Gebiet erhältlich
Vivaris launcht Mate-Innovation / Neue Variante Mio Mio Mate Zero eingeführt (FOTO)
Fertinger-Gruppe übernimmt Hydro Precision Tubing Remscheid
Bahnbrechende Entscheidung im Mercedes Abgasskandal: OLG Naumburg verurteilt Daimler AG mit Urteil vom 18.09.2020 zu Schadensersatz
Thomas Middelhoff und Cornelius Boersch: Zukunft verpasst? Einladung zur digitalen Buchvorstellung & Interviews / Dienstag, 6. Oktober ...
Titel
CE-Zeichen für das FreeStyle Libre 3 System von Abbott: Der kleinste und dünnste Sensor der Welt - bei der besten Leistung seiner Klasse und zu ...
EANS-News: European Lithium Limited / Trading Halt - ATTACHMENT
Barclaycard erfindet die Kreditkarte neu und will damit zur Nummer 1 im Portemonnaie werden (FOTO)
EANS-News: European Lithium Limited / Completes Capital Raising to Fund Metallurgical Test Work and Progress ...
Sensationelle Entwicklung im VW Abgasskandal: Volkswagen AG lässt vor dem Landgericht Kiel die Einrede der Verjährung fallen! / ...
EANS-News: European Lithium Limited / Annual Report 2020 - ATTACHMENT
EANS-News: European Lithium Limited /Ballot Victory Over Strategic Tenement in North West WA and SPP - ...
Das sind Deutschlands beste Jobs mit Zukunft / Studie untersucht die Arbeitsplatzsicherheit in rund ...
ALDI Original: ALDI Nord launcht erste Fashion Kollektion (FOTO)
Euler Hermes Rating senkt das Emissionsrating der Wandelanleihe 2015/2025 der SeniVita Social ...
Titel
Lidl verkauft Einwegmasken zum Selbstkostenpreis
Gemeinsam Verantwortung im Ostergeschäft übernehmen: real appelliert an Kunden, frühzeitig einzukaufen! (FOTO)
Curevac-Aufsichtsrat: Impfstoff wird kommen, Curevac kann 100 Millionen Dosen pro Jahr produzieren
Ford S-MAX Hybrid und Ford Galaxy Hybrid: Ford investiert 42 Millionen Euro im Werk Valencia (FOTO)
Hamsterkäufe: Corona lässt Pornokäufe explodieren - Bestellungen aus NRW und Italien verdreifachen sich
WESTFALEN-BLATT (Bielefeld): Melitta produziert millionenfach medizinische Schutzmasken in Filtertüten-Form
Corona lässt Pommes-Nachfrage einbrechen: Bauern sitzen auf Hunderttausenden Tonnen Kartoffeln
Quantron AG realisiert Brennstoffzellen-Lkw in Europa (FOTO)
Bestellansturm bei Trigema nach Start der Maskenproduktion
Plansecur: 2020 letzte Chance für Rente mit 63 ohne Abschlag / Was kaum einer weiß: ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:20 Uhr
dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN vom 06.10.2020 - 15.15 Uhr
15:18 Uhr
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Merck KGaA auf Rekordhoch - Lizenzverkauf ohne großen Einfluss
14:50 Uhr
Merck KGaA verkauft Lizenz für Osteoarthrose-Medikament an Novartis
02.10.20
MERCK IM FOKUS: In weiblicher Hand - Pharma- und Chemiekonzern bekommt Chefin
01.10.20
INDEPENDENT RESEARCH belässt MERCK KGAA auf 'Kaufen'
01.10.20
Merck: Erwartungen steigen nach Erfolg vor US-Gericht
30.09.20
dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN vom 30.09.2020 - 15.15 Uhr
30.09.20
Aktien Frankfurt: Moderates Minus nach TV-Duell im US-Wahlkampf
30.09.20
Aktien Frankfurt: Dax knickt ein nach TV-Duell im US-Wahlkampf
30.09.20
ROUNDUP: Merck punktet im Patentstreit mit Biogen - Sonderertrag winkt

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.09.20
73
Eine weitere potenzielle Alzheimer-Behandlung segnet das Zeitliche: was kommt als nächstes?
24.08.20
6
Kooperation Merck & Unversität Oxford Impfstoff nCoV-2019
06.03.20
1.599
Merck KGaA