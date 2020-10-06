 

EANS-DD Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by
euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is
responsible for the content of this announcement.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


personal data:


responsible party:

name: GAZIT GAIA Limited, a private limited company incorporated in Jersey
(legal person)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


reason:

reason: responsible party is a legal person associate to a person with
managerial responsibilities
name and surname: Chaim Katzman
function: Chairman of the supervisory board

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


issuer information:

name: Atrium European Real Estate Limited
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 213800OJ67K27RCO2J56

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


information about deal:

ISIN: JE00B3DCF752
description of the financial instrument: Shares
type: acquisition
date: 05.10.2020; UTC+02:00
market: WIENER BOERSE AG, XWBO
currency: Euro


price volume
2.2952 46576

total volume: 46576
total price: 106901.2352
average price: 2.2952


--------------------------------------------------------------------------------




end of announcement euro adhoc
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

issuer: Atrium European Real Estate Limited
Seaton Place 11-15
UK-JE4 0QH St Helier Jersey / Channel Islands
phone: +44 (0)20 7831 3113
FAX:
mail: richard.sunderland@fticonsulting.com
WWW: http://www.aere.com
ISIN: JE00B3DCF752
indexes:
stockmarkets: Wien, Luxembourg Stock Exchange
language: English

