 

Ameriprise Financial Welcomes Two Advisors From Edward Jones and Merrill Lynch With $275 Million in Assets

Two advisors with $275 million in combined assets have joined the employee channel of Ameriprise Financial (NYSE: AMP). Mario Lopez, CFP, AAMS joined from Edward Jones in Dallas, Texas. Separately, Gerald Di Chiara, MBA, joined from Merrill Lynch in Manhattan, New York. Lopez and Di Chiara were looking for enhanced capabilities and more support to continue growing their practices and ultimately help more people meet their financial goals. Both advisors were impressed by how well Ameriprise adapted during the pandemic, providing advisors with innovative technology to efficiently collaborate with clients at a time when they needed sound advice the most.

“I strongly believe in financial planning as a way to give clients confidence regardless of what is happening in the market,” said Lopez. “I chose Ameriprise because the firm has deep expertise in financial planning, and continually invests in the technology to help advisors deliver what high net worth clients need today and into the future.”

Lopez joined Ameriprise in the Dallas office, which recently relocated to a new office space in Preston Center. He manages $175 million in client assets and has over 20 years of experience serving clients. He is supported locally by Ameriprise branch manager Blake Harris.

New York-based advisor chooses Ameriprise to focus on growth and deepening client relationships

Reflecting on his decision to move firms, Di Chiara said, “After evaluating many other firms, I found that Ameriprise supports my vision of growth and provides the freedom and flexibility to make tailored investment recommendations for my clients.”

Di Chiara has long served his clients through comprehensive financial planning. “I was attracted to Ameriprise’s reputation as a leading wealth manager, and I’m excited to offer my clients a deeper digital experience to help them achieve their goals.”

Di Chiara has 13 years of experience in the industry and manages $100 million in client assets. He is supported locally by Ameriprise Complex Director Todd Hubley.

Both Lopez and Di Chiara liked the combination of support and flexibility the employee channel of Ameriprise provides its advisors.

More than 4,300 financial advisors have joined Ameriprise since 2008.1 To find out why experienced financial advisors are joining Ameriprise, visit ameriprise.com/why.

About Ameriprise Financial

At Ameriprise Financial, we have been helping people feel confident about their financial future for more than 125 years. With extensive advisory, asset management and insurance capabilities and a nationwide network of approximately 10,000 financial advisors, we have the strength and expertise to serve the full range of individual and institutional investors' financial needs. For more information, or to find an Ameriprise financial advisor, visit ameriprise.com.

