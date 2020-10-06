Atlassian’s Work Management Tool Trello Achieves FedRAMP Tailored Authorization

More than 50 million registered users, including government organizations worldwide, currently rely on Trello to help plan, prioritize, and organize their work. Providing a holistic view of work across projects, Trello enables agency teams to cut down on unnecessary meetings, boost productivity, break down team silos, and foster collaboration. Tasks and people are kept on track, allowing everyone on a project to see where it stands, who’s doing what, and what needs to be done.

Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ: TEAM), a leading provider of team collaboration and productivity software, today announced that its cloud-based work management solution, Trello Enterprise , has achieved Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) Tailored Authorization. U.S. federal government agencies and other organizations can now select Trello Enterprise to modernize their workstreams with the added confidence that FedRAMP authorization certifies cloud-based products to meet stringent security and risk assessment standards.

The U.S. General Services Administration (GSA), under which FedRAMP operates, provides centralized procurement of products, services, and facilities for all agencies in the U.S. government. GSA teams use Trello to stay organized as they manage the multitude of projects happening across the organization at any given time.

“U.S. government agencies have long relied on Atlassian products to accelerate their digital initiatives,” said Anu Bharadwaj, Head of Platform and Enterprise Cloud, Atlassian. “We’ve helped U.S. agencies embrace agile development, improve teamwork and collaboration, and accelerated many of the most critical technology programs required to serve U.S. citizens. As the U.S. government continues to modernize its digital work infrastructure, Atlassian will continue investing to ensure that our cloud products meet FedRAMP’s strict security and risk compliance standards.”

Trello’s FedRAMP authorization is the first in a series of milestones in Atlassian’s plan to meet the needs of government customers. The company is now working on achieving FedRAMP authorization for its Jira Software and Confluence cloud products.

