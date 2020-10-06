 

Atlassian’s Work Management Tool Trello Achieves FedRAMP Tailored Authorization

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
06.10.2020, 16:00  |  36   |   |   

Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ: TEAM), a leading provider of team collaboration and productivity software, today announced that its cloud-based work management solution, Trello Enterprise, has achieved Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) Tailored Authorization. U.S. federal government agencies and other organizations can now select Trello Enterprise to modernize their workstreams with the added confidence that FedRAMP authorization certifies cloud-based products to meet stringent security and risk assessment standards.

More than 50 million registered users, including government organizations worldwide, currently rely on Trello to help plan, prioritize, and organize their work. Providing a holistic view of work across projects, Trello enables agency teams to cut down on unnecessary meetings, boost productivity, break down team silos, and foster collaboration. Tasks and people are kept on track, allowing everyone on a project to see where it stands, who’s doing what, and what needs to be done.

The U.S. General Services Administration (GSA), under which FedRAMP operates, provides centralized procurement of products, services, and facilities for all agencies in the U.S. government. GSA teams use Trello to stay organized as they manage the multitude of projects happening across the organization at any given time.

“U.S. government agencies have long relied on Atlassian products to accelerate their digital initiatives,” said Anu Bharadwaj, Head of Platform and Enterprise Cloud, Atlassian. “We’ve helped U.S. agencies embrace agile development, improve teamwork and collaboration, and accelerated many of the most critical technology programs required to serve U.S. citizens. As the U.S. government continues to modernize its digital work infrastructure, Atlassian will continue investing to ensure that our cloud products meet FedRAMP’s strict security and risk compliance standards.”

Trello’s FedRAMP authorization is the first in a series of milestones in Atlassian’s plan to meet the needs of government customers. The company is now working on achieving FedRAMP authorization for its Jira Software and Confluence cloud products.

About Atlassian

Atlassian unleashes the potential of every team. Our team collaboration and productivity software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Teams at more than 174,000 customers, across large and small organizations - including General Motors, Walmart Labs, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Lyft, Verizon, Spotify and NASA - use Atlassian’s project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products to work better together and deliver quality results on time. Learn more about our products, including Jira Software, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Opsgenie, Jira Service Desk, and Jira Align at https://atlassian.com/.

Atlassian PLC Registered (A) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
FDA Grants GlycoMimetics Rare Pediatric Disease Designation for Rivipansel for Treatment of Sickle ...
AKKA Strengthens Its Shareholders' Equity Through a €200M Reserved Capital Increase
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Aurora ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Aurora Cannabis, Inc. (ACB) on Behalf of ...
Veolia Acquires 29.9% of Suez’s Capital from Engie and Confirms Its Intention to Acquire Control
The Kraft Heinz Company to Report Third Quarter 2020 Results on October 29, 2020
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Aurora ...
Fired Amazon Employee Arrested After Amazon Reported Him to Federal Bureau of Investigation
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Precigen, Inc. f/k/a Intrexon ...
Europcar Mobility Group wins the "Palme de la Transformation par l'Expérience Client"* awarded by ...
Titel
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Halo Announces Mailing of Information Circular and Proposed Nominee for Board of Directors
Halo Completes the Acquisition of Cannafeels
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Hyliion Inc. and Tortoise Acquisition Corp. Announce Closing of Business Combination, Hyliion to ...
REPEAT/Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Total: 2020 Strategy & Outlook Presentation
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Europcar Mobility Group Announces Today Its Intent to Commence Discussions in Order to Achieve a ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
26.09.20
Snowflake: Diese anderen Cloud-Software-Unternehmen sind ebenfalls einen Blick wert
08.09.20
3.000 Euro auf der hohen Kante? Diese 3 Aktien könnten den Einsatz rapide verdoppeln