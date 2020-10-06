 

Mexico’s Largest Optical Retailer to Use DIAGNOS’ AI Technology to Detect Early Stage Blindness

BROSSARD, Quebec, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diagnos Inc. (“DIAGNOS” or the “Corporation”) (TSX Venture: ADK) (OTCQB: DGNOF), a leader in early detection of critical health issues using advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI), announces a contract with Devlyn Grupo (“Devlyn”), an important optical retailer with over nine hundred stores in Mexico and Guatemala. Devlyn will be testing CARA AI technology for diabetic retinopathy screening at select optical retail locations. A roll out to more stores may happen in early 2021 if testing is conclusive.

“I am pleased to announce our collaboration with DIAGNOS. Devlyn, which has a long-lasting tradition in optical and clinical eye care, offers the very best of vision care, while adhering to strict safety protocols during the pandemic. Digitalization, telemedicine and accurate clinical eye tests from DIAGNOS’ CARA AI platform supports our mission”, said Melanie Devlyn, CEO of Devlyn.

André Larente, President of DIAGNOS, added: “DIAGNOS is proud to join Devlyn’s well-known reputation of optical and clinical eye care services. We’re determined to strongly enhance Devlyn’s great work contribution in the world of vision health with our advanced and flexible real-time AI solution for the prevention and avoidance of vision-threatening diseases”.

DIAGNOS is also announcing a correction to its press release of September 28, 2020 (the “Press Release”). The Press Release mentions that Mr. Vincent Duhamel is Vice Chairman of Fiera Capital’s board of directors. However, Mr. Duhamel has ceased to be Vice Chairman of Fiera Capital’s board of directors as of June 30, 2020. This correction does not change any other information reported in the Press Release.

About DIAGNOS
DIAGNOS is a publicly-traded Canadian corporation with a mission of early detection of critical health issues through the use of its Artificial Intelligence (“AI”) tool CARA (Computer Assisted Retina Analysis). CARA is a tele-ophthalmology platform that integrates with existing equipment (hardware and software) and processes at the point of care. CARA’s Artificial Intelligence image enhancement algorithms make standard retinal images sharper, clearer and easier to read. CARA is accessible securely over the internet, and is compatible with all recognized image formats and brands of fundus cameras, and is EMR compatible. CARA is a cost-effective tool for screening large numbers of patients in real-time. CARA complies with local regulations, is FDA cleared for commercialization in the United States of America is Health Canada licensed for commercialization in Canada and is CE marking compliant in Europe.

Additional information is available at www.diagnos.com and ww.sedar.com

This news release contains forward-looking information. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in these statements. DIAGNOS disclaims any intention or obligation to publically update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. 

CONTACT: For further information, please contact:

Mr. André Larente, President 
DIAGNOS Inc. 
Tel: 450-678-8882 ext. 224 
alarente@diagnos.ca



