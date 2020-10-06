 

Novo Sees Possibility for Significant Growth at Beatons Creek

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.10.2020, 16:07  |  42   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novo Resources Corp. (“Novo” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: NVO; OTCQX: NSRPF) is pleased to announce that mapping and surface rock sampling indicate the possibility of considerable extensions of the Beatons Creek conglomerate gold system.

Highlights:

  • The main M1 and M2 conglomerate gold lodes at the Beatons Creek gold project have been traced at surface along the western side of the Grant’s Hill fault, adding some 1.6 km of surface strike length, and remain open to the west (see Figure 1 below).
  • Spot rock chip sample results include results of 2.7 g/t Au, 3.5 g/t Au and 2.1 g/t Au from conglomerate material similar to that within the resource area east of the fault (these grades are not necessarily representative of mineralization at Beatons Creek). These samples are believed to be from the important M1 and M2 conglomerate gold lodes.
  • The M1 and M2 gold lodes were encountered in historical diamond drilling within the same fault block, some 3 km to the southeast suggesting this may represent a major extension of the conglomerate system (see Figure 2 below). The system remains wide open down the axis of the Nullagine embayment.
  • These newly prospected areas have recently been consolidated under Novo’s control through of the acquisition of Creasy Group interests in the Nullagine area (for further details, please see the Company’s news releases dated June 15, 2020 and September 15, 2020).

Beatons Creek Extensions

Novo’s current mapping and sampling program is designed on the basis of an improved geological understanding of the mineralized sequence from its 2018 diamond drilling program and mineral resource update (please refer to the Company’s news release dated April 1, 2019). Diamond drilling across the resource area demonstrated strong continuity of the M1 and M2 gold lodes within the main mineralised sequence, which led to the renewed focus on surface extensions on the western side of the Grant’s Hill fault. Preliminary evidence of mineralization was already indicated here from rock sampling completed by previous operators and by Novo in 2013 and 2014.

Detailed mapping west of the Grant’s Hill fault has identified the same marker horizons and unit contacts as part of the established resource stratigraphy, including the two boulder lag positions known as the M1 and M2 conglomerate gold lodes. Anomalous rock samples with results akin to those within the current resource area are encouraging and confirm that these lodes are mineralized. Further work including extensive bulk sampling and drilling is required for an adequate test of grade and to confirm these preliminary indications. The next step in the process of determining a Beatons Creek resource extension is to obtain heritage clearance, followed by trenching and costean sampling at surface as well as RC drilling to test the lodes in the subsurface.

Seite 1 von 2
Novo Resources Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nevada Copper Delivers Copper Concentrate and Provides Operations Update
QMX Gold Expands Drilling Campaign to Over 45,000 Metres by Year End
BioNTech and Pfizer Initiate Rolling Submission to European Medicines Agency for SARS-CoV-2 Vaccine ...
Santhera to Discontinue Phase 3 SIDEROS Study and Development of Puldysa in Duchenne Muscular ...
BioNTech und Pfizer beginnen rollierenden Einreichungsprozess bei der europäischen ...
Santhera stellt Phase-3-Studie SIDEROS und Entwicklung von Puldysa bei Duchenne-Muskeldystrophie ...
Labrador Gold Announces Initial Results of Soil Sampling at Kingsway Property
Generex Subsidiary NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces World Class Scientific Advisory Board ...
Boston Children’s Hospital Is Using Bionano’s Saphyr To Study Children With Severe COVID-19 ...
Generac Accelerates Its Energy Technology Capabilities With Acquisition of Enbala Power Networks
Titel
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Director Declaration
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
Phase Two Drilling Continues to Intersect Strong Gold-Silver-Copper Mineralisation at San Francisco ...
Ozop Energy Solutions: PCTI Executes Agreement with PPP (India)
Nevada Copper Delivers Copper Concentrate and Provides Operations Update
“Past, Present, Future”: Taat CEO Sets the Scene for the Next Steps of Beyond Tobacco in New Corporate Video
McKinsey Study ‘Road Map to a US Hydrogen Economy’ Promotes Scale-Up Activities in the Growing ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces Shareholder Conference Call on Thursday October 8, 2020 at 8: 00 AM
Mesoblast Receives Complete Response Letter From the FDA for Biologics License Application for ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
BioNTech und Pfizer erhalten Genehmigung des Paul-Ehrlich-Instituts für deutschen Teil der ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC SECOND QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.09.20
Novo Initiates Due Diligence Under Kalamazoo Option
24.09.20
Novo Exercises Option Over GBM Resources’ Malmsbury Gold Project
22.09.20
Novo Acquires Option Over Kalamazoo Resources Limited’s Queens Project
21.09.20
Novo Sells Part of Blue Spec Project to Calidus Resources for Cash Consideration of A$19.5 Million
15.09.20
Novo Reaches First Completion Milestone With Creasy Group, Expands Operations Team, and Presents at 2020 Precious Metals Summit – Beaver Creek
14.09.20
Novo Settles Millennium Minerals Limited’s Debt to IMC
09.09.20
Novo Announces Closing of Sprott Lending Private Placement
08.09.20
Novo Closes Initial Tranche of Sprott Facility Concurrently With US$3.6 Million Non-Brokered Financing and Completes Acquisition of Millennium Minerals Limited

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
21.09.20
265
Novo Resources: 150% in 3 Tagen ! Und jetzt ?