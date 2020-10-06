Limelight Networks, Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on October 22, 2020
Limelight Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq:LLNW) will report financial results for the third quarter of 2020 on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. EDT (1:00 p.m. PDT).
Management will host a conference call for investors at 4:30 p.m. EDT (1:30 p.m. PDT). Investors can access this call toll-free at (877) 296-5190 within the United States or +1 (412) 317-5233 outside of the United States.
The conference call will also be audio cast live from http://investors.limelight.com and a replay will be available following the call from the Company's website.
About Limelight
Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: LLNW), a leading provider of digital content delivery, video, cloud security, and edge computing services, empowers customers to provide exceptional digital experiences. Limelight’s edge services platform includes a unique combination of global private infrastructure, intelligent software, and expert support services that enable current and future workflows. For more information, visit www.limelight.com , follow us on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.
