Limelight Networks, Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on October 22, 2020

Limelight Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq:LLNW) will report financial results for the third quarter of 2020 on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. EDT (1:00 p.m. PDT).

Management will host a conference call for investors at 4:30 p.m. EDT (1:30 p.m. PDT). Investors can access this call toll-free at (877) 296-5190 within the United States or +1 (412) 317-5233 outside of the United States.