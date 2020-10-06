Rafarma Approves Issuance of Majority of Voting Shares to Board Chairman Ilya Shpurov

Ljubljana, Slovenia, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rafarma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. OTC:(RAFA) is pleased to announce approval of Ilya Shpurov receiving the majority of Preferred B shares, conferring voting control of the company, toward the combination of its acquisition by R. & D. BIOCOGENCY LABORATORIES Group of Companies. The issuance of restricted preferred shares does not create any dilution of common shares.



Vladimir Dolgolenko, CEO of Rafarma, commented: “we look forward to this new chapter in the history of the company, enhanced by the leadership of Mr. Shpurov and the enhanced value of Rafarma resulting from this transaction.”