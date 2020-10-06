 

EANS-DD Andritz AG / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
06.10.2020, 16:20  |  38   |   |   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by
euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is
responsible for the content of this announcement.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


personal data:


responsible party:

name: Dr. Wolfgang Leitner (natural person)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


reason:

reason: responsible party is a person with managerial responsibilities
function: Chief executive officer

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


issuer information:

name: Andritz AG
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300VZKC61IR5U8G96

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


information about deal:

ISIN: AT0000730007
description of the financial instrument: Call options with cash settlement,
based on ANDRITZ AG shares as underlying
type: acquisition
date: 02.10.2020; UTC+02:00
market: Not via a trading place
currency: Euro


price volume
13.5996 15,206
13.4162 92,451

total volume: 107,657
total price: 1,447,136.63
average price: 13.4421


--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


explanation: Description of the financial instrument in detail:
- Tenor: up to 3 years
- Exercise terms: weekly
- Average exercise price of the options: EUR 13.1207
- Average price of the underlying as the basis for calculating the
Options: EUR 26.2413
The purchase of physical shares in ANDRITZ AG on the basis of these agreements
is excluded.

Date of transactions:
- 01.10.2020: 15,206 pieces
- 02.10.2020: 92,451 pieces






Further inquiry note:
Dr. Michael Buchbauer
Head of Group Finance
Tel.: +43 316 6902 2979
Fax: +43 316 6902 465
mailto:michael.buchbauer@andritz.com

end of announcement euro adhoc
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

issuer: Andritz AG
Stattegger Straße 18
A-8045 Graz
phone: +43 (0)316 6902-0
FAX: +43 (0)316 6902-415
mail: welcome@andritz.com
WWW: www.andritz.com
ISIN: AT0000730007
indexes: ATX, WBI
stockmarkets: Wien
language: English

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/54966/4726608
OTS: Andritz AG
ISIN: AT0000730007
Andritz Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Berliner Sparkasse mietet 22.000 Quadratmeter in Bürocampus Square 1 in Berlin-Adlershof ...
Neuer Fondsmanager - neue Strategie: Multi-Axxion - Concept Fonds erobert Spitzenplatz unter globalen Mischfonds (FOTO)
Hart im Nehmen, schick zum Ansehen: Die neuen Transit- und Custom-Ausstattungslinien Trail und Active (FOTO)
EANS-Other capital market information: Andritz AG / Notification of share buyback transactions (Article 5 of Reg. (EU) market abuse)
Cloud-Speicher: Fünf Tipps, wie Unternehmen Benutzerfreundlichkeit und Sicherheit kombinieren (FOTO)
Settore filtri per acqua: Team di consulenti italo-tedesco fornisce consulenza nella vendita del gruppo italiano Laica al ...
Ultraschnelles Laden, Sharing-Optionen und Akku-Wechselstation: Aral eröffnet ersten "Mobility Hub" in Berlin (FOTO)
Entwurf eines "Mobile Arbeit Gesetzes" / Holzenkamp: Gesetzliche Regelungsvorschläge sind realitätsfremd und unausgegoren /
Mischfutterproduktion weiterhin stabil - im Wirtschaftsjahr 2019/2020 setzt sich kontinuierlicher ...
BDI-Präsident Kempf fordert Stärkung des Industriestandorts Deutschland: "Wir müssen aus dem Krisenmodus in den Zukunftsmodus umschalten"
Titel
DBAG investiert in Hausheld AG / Wachstumskapital: Die Beteiligungsgesellschaft steckt Millionen in die Digitalisierung der Energiewirtschaft (FOTO)
Technologie übernimmt im Finanz- und Rechnungswesen immer mehr Aufgaben
Arvato Financial Solutions läutet mit dem FinTech Paigo neue Ära des ...
New Normal im deutschen Emissionsmarkt: Kapitalerhöhungen ziehen deutlich an
Nationale Reduktions- und Innovationsstrategie: Lebensmittelwirtschaft fordert Kontinuität und Verlässlichkeit seitens der Politik (FOTO)
Einfach elektrisierend: ALDI Grünstrom ab sofort im ALDI Nord Gebiet erhältlich
Vivaris launcht Mate-Innovation / Neue Variante Mio Mio Mate Zero eingeführt (FOTO)
Fertinger-Gruppe übernimmt Hydro Precision Tubing Remscheid
Bahnbrechende Entscheidung im Mercedes Abgasskandal: OLG Naumburg verurteilt Daimler AG mit Urteil vom 18.09.2020 zu Schadensersatz
Thomas Middelhoff und Cornelius Boersch: Zukunft verpasst? Einladung zur digitalen Buchvorstellung & Interviews / Dienstag, 6. Oktober ...
Titel
CE-Zeichen für das FreeStyle Libre 3 System von Abbott: Der kleinste und dünnste Sensor der Welt - bei der besten Leistung seiner Klasse und zu ...
EANS-News: European Lithium Limited / Trading Halt - ATTACHMENT
Barclaycard erfindet die Kreditkarte neu und will damit zur Nummer 1 im Portemonnaie werden (FOTO)
EANS-News: European Lithium Limited / Completes Capital Raising to Fund Metallurgical Test Work and Progress ...
Sensationelle Entwicklung im VW Abgasskandal: Volkswagen AG lässt vor dem Landgericht Kiel die Einrede der Verjährung fallen! / ...
EANS-News: European Lithium Limited / Annual Report 2020 - ATTACHMENT
EANS-News: European Lithium Limited /Ballot Victory Over Strategic Tenement in North West WA and SPP - ...
Das sind Deutschlands beste Jobs mit Zukunft / Studie untersucht die Arbeitsplatzsicherheit in rund ...
ALDI Original: ALDI Nord launcht erste Fashion Kollektion (FOTO)
Euler Hermes Rating senkt das Emissionsrating der Wandelanleihe 2015/2025 der SeniVita Social ...
Titel
Lidl verkauft Einwegmasken zum Selbstkostenpreis
Gemeinsam Verantwortung im Ostergeschäft übernehmen: real appelliert an Kunden, frühzeitig einzukaufen! (FOTO)
Curevac-Aufsichtsrat: Impfstoff wird kommen, Curevac kann 100 Millionen Dosen pro Jahr produzieren
Ford S-MAX Hybrid und Ford Galaxy Hybrid: Ford investiert 42 Millionen Euro im Werk Valencia (FOTO)
Hamsterkäufe: Corona lässt Pornokäufe explodieren - Bestellungen aus NRW und Italien verdreifachen sich
WESTFALEN-BLATT (Bielefeld): Melitta produziert millionenfach medizinische Schutzmasken in Filtertüten-Form
Corona lässt Pommes-Nachfrage einbrechen: Bauern sitzen auf Hunderttausenden Tonnen Kartoffeln
Quantron AG realisiert Brennstoffzellen-Lkw in Europa (FOTO)
Bestellansturm bei Trigema nach Start der Maskenproduktion
Plansecur: 2020 letzte Chance für Rente mit 63 ohne Abschlag / Was kaum einer weiß: ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:10 Uhr
EANS Adhoc: Andritz AG (deutsch)
05.10.20
EANS-Other capital market information: Andritz AG / Notification of share buyback transactions (Article 5 of Reg. (EU) market abuse)
05.10.20
EANS-News: ANDRITZ liefert elektromechanische Ausrüstung für das größte Pumpspeicherkraftwerk in Indien
03.10.20
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 40/20
30.09.20
EANS Adhoc: Andritz AG (deutsch)
30.09.20
EANS-DD: Andritz AG / Mitteilung über Eigengeschäfte von Führungskräften gemäß Artikel 19 MAR
29.09.20
EANS-News: ANDRITZ liefert Produktionslinie für Eisenbahnräder nach Russland
25.09.20
EANS-DD: Andritz AG / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)
25.09.20
EANS Adhoc: Andritz AG (deutsch)
24.09.20
EANS-News: ANDRITZ to supply flue gas treatment systems for the Integrated Waste Management Facility (IWMF) in Singapore