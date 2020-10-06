EANS-DD Andritz AG / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)
Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by
euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is
responsible for the content of this announcement.
personal data:
responsible party:
name: Dr. Wolfgang Leitner (natural person)
reason:
reason: responsible party is a person with managerial responsibilities
function: Chief executive officer
issuer information:
name: Andritz AG
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300VZKC61IR5U8G96
information about deal:
ISIN: AT0000730007
description of the financial instrument: Call options with cash settlement,
based on ANDRITZ AG shares as underlying
type: acquisition
date: 02.10.2020; UTC+02:00
market: Not via a trading place
currency: Euro
price volume
13.5996 15,206
13.4162 92,451
total volume: 107,657
total price: 1,447,136.63
average price: 13.4421
explanation: Description of the financial instrument in detail:
- Tenor: up to 3 years
- Exercise terms: weekly
- Average exercise price of the options: EUR 13.1207
- Average price of the underlying as the basis for calculating the
Options: EUR 26.2413
The purchase of physical shares in ANDRITZ AG on the basis of these agreements
is excluded.
Date of transactions:
- 01.10.2020: 15,206 pieces
- 02.10.2020: 92,451 pieces
Further inquiry note:
Dr. Michael Buchbauer
Head of Group Finance
Tel.: +43 316 6902 2979
Fax: +43 316 6902 465
mailto:michael.buchbauer@andritz.com
end of announcement euro adhoc
issuer: Andritz AG
Stattegger Straße 18
A-8045 Graz
phone: +43 (0)316 6902-0
FAX: +43 (0)316 6902-415
mail: welcome@andritz.com
WWW: www.andritz.com
ISIN: AT0000730007
indexes: ATX, WBI
stockmarkets: Wien
language: English
