 

Basware Updates Developer Website, Bolsters API Library to Enable Faster and Easier Integration for Partners and Customers

ESPOO, Finland, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Basware (Nasdaq: BAS1V) has launched an updated developer website, which contains all Basware APIs - P2P and Network - in one site. From invoice sending and receiving to master data imports and invoice transfer, the enhanced site documents 20+ APIs so that customers, developers, partners and third-party system integrators can develop integrations faster and with less effort.

"We believe open APIs form a foundation for building a holistic ecosystem," says Dr. Matt Lees, Director, Platform Solutions at Basware. "API usage has been growing steadily and we see that our customers are starting to adopt APIs at an increasing speed. Basware offers flexibility by providing several integration methods as well as integration services and in-house delivery competencies. We will continue to expand the capabilities of our APIs and introduce more process APIs and some self-serving capabilities, such as a monitoring API, in the future."

Easily accessible via a web browser, and always up-to-date, the developer website will feature the following:        

  • API selection guide to help understand which APIs are needed for specific business scenarios
  • Full API manuals with detailed information on usage scenarios, common considerations, and fair use practices
  • API reference guide providing detailed field level information about Basware API
  • Practical examples that work "out of the box" for the most common scenarios
  • FAQ to get help with the most common questions

To learn more, read Integrate with Open APIs to Build a Business Ecosystem.

