 

Pitney Bowes BOXpoll Finds COVID-19 Habits are Here to Stay

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
06.10.2020, 16:26  |  40   |   |   

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI), a global technology company that provides commerce solutions in the areas of ecommerce, shipping, mailing and financial services, today released the results of its first BOXpoll, a new market research tool for the ecommerce industry based on a series of consumer surveys about current events, culture and their impact on shopping behaviors and ecommerce logistics.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201006005789/en/

Chart 1 (Graphic: Pitney Bowes Inc.)

Chart 1 (Graphic: Pitney Bowes Inc.)

In one of the first national surveys asking respondents to contemplate a post-pandemic world, BOXpoll found that many of the social and economic behaviors Americans have adopted during the COVID-19 pandemic are likely to outlast the virus. By large margins, Americans say they will continue to cook, workout and shop from home more when the pandemic is over than they did before the virus existed. At the same time, they will shake hands, hug, go to concerts, fly in airplanes and dine at restaurants less (see Chart 1).

“We can all see from the changes in our own homes and workplaces just how dramatically the pandemic is impacting daily life, but I think earlier this year, many people expected to one day go back to ‘the way things were.’ This survey says, in many aspects of our lives, we’re choosing never to go back,” said Gregg Zegras, EVP and President of Global Ecommerce at Pitney Bowes. “While Pitney Bowes is particularly focused on the shipping and ecommerce space, businesses in all industries will benefit from listening to what consumers are telling us about their future plans for a post-pandemic world.”

Why do so many Americans plan to continue behaviors they’ve adopted during the pandemic? One reason may be their fear of another pandemic. Pitney Bowes asked shoppers if they believe their community will face another pandemic like COVID-19 in their lifetime. Only 18% said “no.” Among those who offered an opinion, 71% said, “yes,” they believe they will face another pandemic.

Another reason why American’s plan to make some of their pandemic behaviors permanent is that they actually like some of the changes the public health crisis has forced upon them. This is particularly true of online shopping.

More than half of consumers (54%) shop online more often today versus pre-pandemic and 73% of those consumers say they have enjoyed shopping online during the pandemic more than they expected. Moreover, the number of consumers doing more than half of their shopping online is nearly triple what it was before the pandemic (45% now; versus 16% before).

Seite 1 von 3
Pitney Bowes Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
FDA Grants GlycoMimetics Rare Pediatric Disease Designation for Rivipansel for Treatment of Sickle ...
AKKA Strengthens Its Shareholders' Equity Through a €200M Reserved Capital Increase
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Aurora ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Aurora Cannabis, Inc. (ACB) on Behalf of ...
Veolia Acquires 29.9% of Suez’s Capital from Engie and Confirms Its Intention to Acquire Control
The Kraft Heinz Company to Report Third Quarter 2020 Results on October 29, 2020
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Aurora ...
Fired Amazon Employee Arrested After Amazon Reported Him to Federal Bureau of Investigation
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Precigen, Inc. f/k/a Intrexon ...
Europcar Mobility Group wins the "Palme de la Transformation par l'Expérience Client"* awarded by ...
Titel
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Halo Announces Mailing of Information Circular and Proposed Nominee for Board of Directors
Halo Completes the Acquisition of Cannafeels
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Hyliion Inc. and Tortoise Acquisition Corp. Announce Closing of Business Combination, Hyliion to ...
REPEAT/Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Total: 2020 Strategy & Outlook Presentation
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Europcar Mobility Group Announces Today Its Intent to Commence Discussions in Order to Achieve a ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.10.20
https://ratgebergeld.at/blog/pitney-bowes-pbi-mit-dem-trend-zur-digitalisierung-geht-beim-frankiermaschinenher
24.09.20
Pitney Bowes Highlights Environmental, Diversity & Inclusion, and Community Progress in 2019 Corporate Responsibility Report