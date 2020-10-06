Pitney Bowes BOXpoll Finds COVID-19 Habits are Here to Stay

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI), a global technology company that provides commerce solutions in the areas of ecommerce, shipping, mailing and financial services, today released the results of its first BOXpoll , a new market research tool for the ecommerce industry based on a series of consumer surveys about current events, culture and their impact on shopping behaviors and ecommerce logistics.

Chart 1 (Graphic: Pitney Bowes Inc.)

In one of the first national surveys asking respondents to contemplate a post-pandemic world, BOXpoll found that many of the social and economic behaviors Americans have adopted during the COVID-19 pandemic are likely to outlast the virus. By large margins, Americans say they will continue to cook, workout and shop from home more when the pandemic is over than they did before the virus existed. At the same time, they will shake hands, hug, go to concerts, fly in airplanes and dine at restaurants less (see Chart 1).

“We can all see from the changes in our own homes and workplaces just how dramatically the pandemic is impacting daily life, but I think earlier this year, many people expected to one day go back to ‘the way things were.’ This survey says, in many aspects of our lives, we’re choosing never to go back,” said Gregg Zegras, EVP and President of Global Ecommerce at Pitney Bowes. “While Pitney Bowes is particularly focused on the shipping and ecommerce space, businesses in all industries will benefit from listening to what consumers are telling us about their future plans for a post-pandemic world.”

Why do so many Americans plan to continue behaviors they’ve adopted during the pandemic? One reason may be their fear of another pandemic. Pitney Bowes asked shoppers if they believe their community will face another pandemic like COVID-19 in their lifetime. Only 18% said “no.” Among those who offered an opinion, 71% said, “yes,” they believe they will face another pandemic.

Another reason why American’s plan to make some of their pandemic behaviors permanent is that they actually like some of the changes the public health crisis has forced upon them. This is particularly true of online shopping.

More than half of consumers (54%) shop online more often today versus pre-pandemic and 73% of those consumers say they have enjoyed shopping online during the pandemic more than they expected. Moreover, the number of consumers doing more than half of their shopping online is nearly triple what it was before the pandemic (45% now; versus 16% before).