 

Verizon enhances communications for first responders with Push-to-Talk Responder

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.10.2020, 16:30  |  25   |   |   

Verizon Push-to-Talk Responder enables first responders to collaborate across agencies to drive more effective, interoperable responses

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Verizon introduces Push-to-Talk Responder, a mission-critical, interoperable-ready solution that delivers a more efficient way for first responders to seamlessly share and receive data, voice, and, in the future, video content to more comprehensively respond to a crisis.

Push-to-talk (PTT) is a means of instantaneous communication in cellular phone services that uses a button to switch a device from voice transmission mode to voice reception mode. Mobile phones used in this way emulate the radios that police and security personnel carry, with added capabilities of data and video transfer.

Verizon Push-to-Talk Responder is built and secured to international standard and complements the capabilities provided by Land Mobile Radio (LMR) networks, and expands those networks to a greater number of users. It’s designed to empower first responders to quickly assess a situation and formulate faster, more effective responses. Users can communicate with each other and across agencies interoperably through text, data and, in the future, critical live video streaming. And because the Verizon Push-to-Talk Responder solution leverages international standards for mission-critical push-to-talk on the nation’s most reliable network, it offers advanced LTE features to enable on-demand, instant communications.

“Using Verizon Push-to-Talk Responder, we are able to keep in contact from anywhere,” said Bruce Sandy, IT Director, Pender County, North Carolina EMS & Fire and one of the first to use Verizon Push-to-Talk Responder. “Interoperability across county lines with different radio systems is difficult to manage and maintain. Verizon Push-to-Talk Responder provides real-time communication without the need to carry multiple radios and switch back and forth between systems. It has improved our response time, and increased our ability to accurately provide information to the responders on the ground.”

“During emergencies, first responder communications often extend beyond verbal exchanges, and radio networks currently limit how information can be passed back and forth between agencies,” said Andrés Irlando, senior vice president and president, Public Sector and Verizon Connect at Verizon. “Verizon Push-to-Talk Responder provides LMR-like functionality while enabling officers to text and exchange data, and is also fully interoperable, so it extends communications to users outside of an agency’s LMR network—greatly enhancing the ability for first responders to communicate in crisis situations, regardless of device, network or platform.”

Verizon Push-to-Talk Responder is available today. Visit our website to learn more.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is celebrating its 20th year as one of the world’s leading providers of technology, communications, information and entertainment products and services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $131.9 billion in 2019. The company offers voice, data and video services and solutions on its award winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at www.verizon.com/about/news/. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Media contacts: 
Najuma Thorpe
najuma.thorpe@verizon.com


Verizon Communications Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nevada Copper Delivers Copper Concentrate and Provides Operations Update
QMX Gold Expands Drilling Campaign to Over 45,000 Metres by Year End
BioNTech and Pfizer Initiate Rolling Submission to European Medicines Agency for SARS-CoV-2 Vaccine ...
Santhera to Discontinue Phase 3 SIDEROS Study and Development of Puldysa in Duchenne Muscular ...
BioNTech und Pfizer beginnen rollierenden Einreichungsprozess bei der europäischen ...
Santhera stellt Phase-3-Studie SIDEROS und Entwicklung von Puldysa bei Duchenne-Muskeldystrophie ...
Labrador Gold Announces Initial Results of Soil Sampling at Kingsway Property
Generex Subsidiary NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces World Class Scientific Advisory Board ...
Boston Children’s Hospital Is Using Bionano’s Saphyr To Study Children With Severe COVID-19 ...
Generac Accelerates Its Energy Technology Capabilities With Acquisition of Enbala Power Networks
Titel
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Director Declaration
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
Phase Two Drilling Continues to Intersect Strong Gold-Silver-Copper Mineralisation at San Francisco ...
Ozop Energy Solutions: PCTI Executes Agreement with PPP (India)
Nevada Copper Delivers Copper Concentrate and Provides Operations Update
“Past, Present, Future”: Taat CEO Sets the Scene for the Next Steps of Beyond Tobacco in New Corporate Video
McKinsey Study ‘Road Map to a US Hydrogen Economy’ Promotes Scale-Up Activities in the Growing ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces Shareholder Conference Call on Thursday October 8, 2020 at 8: 00 AM
Mesoblast Receives Complete Response Letter From the FDA for Biologics License Application for ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
BioNTech und Pfizer erhalten Genehmigung des Paul-Ehrlich-Instituts für deutschen Teil der ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC SECOND QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:15 Uhr
Verizon named official 5G and wireless partner of Prudential Center
06:01 Uhr
Only 1 in 4 Global Organizations Keep Cardholder Payment Data Secure
05.10.20
Verizon announces accepted amounts of Old Notes and pricing terms of New Notes in connection with its separate private exchange offers for (i) 7 series of notes and (ii) 10 series of notes
05.10.20
Verizon announces early participation results of its separate private exchange offers for (i) 7 series of notes and (ii) 10 series of notes and upsize of the exchange offers
03.10.20
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 40/20
02.10.20
Roxanne S. Austin Elected to Verizon Board of Directors
01.10.20
Verizon pledges another $250,000 of support for PFLAG
01.10.20
Healthcare Services Use BlueJeans by Verizon to Accelerate Telehealth Initiatives and Improve Patient Outcomes
01.10.20
Verizon Business to Debut Contact Center Hub
01.10.20
Verizon Fios adds new Spanish-language VOD content

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.09.20
47
Dividendenwachstum des Tages: VZ und EVBN