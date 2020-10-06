 

Fixing of coupon rates - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

To Nasdaq Copenhagen

06 October 2020

FIXING OF COUPON RATES                                                                          

Fixing of coupon rates effective from 7 October 2020

Effective from 7 October 2020, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S will be adjusted.

Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing
The new coupon rates will apply from 7 October 2020 to 7 January 2021:

Uncapped bonds
NO0010887391, (SNP), maturity in 2025, new rate as at 7 October 2020: 1.5300% pa
NO0010887409, (SNP), maturity in 2025, new rate as at 7 October 2020: 1.5600% pa

Questions may be directed to Nicolaj Legind Jensen, Executive Vice President,
Treasury, tel +45 44 55 11 10, or Jens Theil, Head of Press Relations,
tel +45 44 55 14 50.

