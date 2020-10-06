Tauriga Sciences Inc. Officially Approved to Operate as a U.S. Government Vendor

New York, NY, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: TAUG) (“Tauriga” or the “Company”), a revenue generating, diversified life sciences company, with a proprietary line of functional “supplement” chewing gums (Flavors: Pomegranate, Blood Orange, Peach-Lemon, Pear Bellini, Mint, Black Currant) as well as two ongoing Biotechnology initiatives, today announced that it has been officially approved to operate as a U.S. Government Vendor. The Company (Tauriga Sciences, Inc.) is now officially active in the System for Award Management (“SAM”). A SAM registration is a requirement for any Entity to bid on and get paid for U.S. Federal Contracts. The Company is most interested in several current opportunities, that are presented by the Department of Defense (“DOD”). Over the past weeks, the Company has worked closely with the Federal Award Management Registration (“FAMR”), and will continue to do so, throughout the bidding process.

The Following Credentials were Issued to Tauriga Sciences Inc. by the United States Government:

Commercial & Government Entity (“CAGE”) Code#: 8QXV4

Purpose of Registration: ALL AWARDS

Expiration Date: 10/01/2021

Link:

https://sam.gov/SAM/pages/public/entitySearch/entitySearchEntityOvervi ...

ABOUT TAURIGA SCIENCES INC.

Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (TAUG) is a revenue generating, diversified life sciences company, engaged in several major business activities and initiatives. The company manufactures and distributes several proprietary retail products and product lines, mainly focused on the Cannabidiol (“CBD”) and Cannabigerol (“CBG”) Edibles market segment. The main product line, branded as Tauri-Gum, consists of a proprietary supplement chewing gum that is both Kosher certified and Vegan formulated (CBD Infused Tauri-Gum Flavors: Mint, Blood Orange, Pomegranate) & (CBG Infused Tauri-Gum Flavor: Peach-Lemon). The Company’s commercialization strategy consists of a broad array of retail customers, distributors, and a fast-growing E-Commerce business segment (E-Commerce website: www.taurigum.com). Please visit our corporate website, for additional information, as well as inquiries, at http://www.tauriga.com