Introducing eero for Service Providers

“Customers want an ISP that can deliver a fast, reliable and secure foundation for their smart home so they can work, learn and play without disruption,” said Mark Sieglock, GM of Software Services at eero. “Today, we’re significantly expanding our current ISP offering to help simplify the customer experience and enable high-performing wifi throughout the whole home. We gathered insight from our partners to craft a solution that helps service providers solve their biggest challenges and meet the evolving needs of their customers.”

(NASDAQ: AMZN)—Today eero, an Amazon company, introduced eero for Service Providers—an all-new premium hardware and software offering designed specifically to help internet service providers (ISPs) meet customers’ increasing demands for exceptional home wifi. Beginning this November, eero for Service Providers will bring together real-time, actionable insights, advanced security measures and whole-home mesh wifi systems to help ISPs offer fast, reliable wifi and create new opportunities to improve the customer experience.

eero for Service Providers Benefits

eero for Service Providers offers a tailored solution to give ISPs a premium combination of tools at attractive price points, in order to improve customer satisfaction, retention and growth. eero for Service Providers consists of three key elements:

eero Insight: This all-new premium feature adds on to eero’s existing Remote Network Management software, combining history, aggregation and actionable insights to predict and address customer problems before they escalate. With up to an estimated 30 percent reduction in time spent resolving wifi issues, technicians and service teams can focus on core service-related issues resulting in an overall better customer experience. Advanced IT capabilities include a network topology viewer, historical speed tests and bandwidth usage, RF diagnostics, alerts, audit logs, outage detection, fleet analysis and network health. With a dedicated eero customer service line and API support, service providers will have the tools required to give their customers a reliable, secure wifi experience.

eero Secure: For additional peace of mind, we offer advanced security and privacy features and parental controls with eero Secure. This security subscription service blocks malware, spyware, phishing and other malicious threats from customers’ devices and is equipped with world-class security protocols, ad blocking, content filtering and connected device security. When eero Secure is deployed with eero mesh wifi systems, eero has seen customer retention increase by up to 40 percent.

All-new eero 6 Series Mesh Wifi Systems: In addition to our existing series of whole-home mesh wifi systems, we are also offering ISPs eero’s all-new eero 6 series featuring Wi-Fi 6, the latest technology supporting faster speeds, higher performance and more simultaneously connected devices. Featuring a built-in Zigbee smart home hub, the eero 6 series connects compatible devices on customers’ networks so they don’t need a separate Zigbee hub. We also make it easy for customers to self-install in minutes and manage their eero experience with an eero and ISP co-branded mobile app that allows them to pause the internet, share their network with friends or guests, and more.

eero for Service Providers will be available beginning this November for initial release in the U.S. and Canada, with additional feature releases in December and throughout 2021. This offering builds on eero’s growing service provider business with ISPs across North America, Latin America, Europe and Australia. For more information about eero wifi systems visit eero.com.

About eero

The first mesh home wifi system, eero blankets any home in reliable and secure wifi. eero’s digital security services, eero Secure and eero Secure+, protect connected devices, privacy, and family. Available through participating retailers and internet service providers, eero is simple to set up, even easier to manage, and improves over time with regular, automatic software updates. Founded in San Francisco in 2014 by Amos Schallich, Nate Hardison, and Nick Weaver, eero is an Amazon company.

About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, and Alexa are some of the products and services pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit www.amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.

