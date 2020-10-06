 

Smiths Detection Achieves Major Manufacturing Milestone in Support of the TSA Advanced Technology X-ray Program

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
06.10.2020, 17:00  |  22   |   |   

Smiths Detection Inc. (SDI) has announced it has successfully manufactured and shipped the 200th Computed Tomography (CT) 3-D Scanner from its Americas Headquarters located in Harford County, MD. The CT scanner marks a major milestone in advancing Transportation Security Administration’s (TSA) initiatives and is the result of SDI’s ongoing manufacturing during the COVID 19 crisis as part of the Defense Industrial Base essential critical infrastructure workforce.

In March 2019, SDI received an award from TSA to supply 300 Checkpoint CT HI-SCAN 6040 CTiX systems to airports across the US. Upgrading US checkpoints with CT technology eliminates the need for passengers to remove laptops and liquids from their carry-on bags and improves airport security, both critical components in helping passengers regain confidence in air travel.

Shan Hood, President of Smiths Detection Inc., said, “I am very proud to reach the 200th HI-SCAN 6040 CTiX deployment milestone. The deployment of this technology has revolutionized checkpoint security so US airports can be better equipped to face ever evolving threats. During these challenging times, we have been able to adapt our manufacturing processes in order to keep our manufacturing and delivery commitment.”

The CTiX produces high quality 3-D images, helping expedite operators scan evaluation times and move passengers through checkpoints quicker. It is a key component of Smiths Detection’s advanced integrated and risk-based screening solutions, which includes the iLane, a sophisticated checkpoint lane that automatically separates suspicious belongings and Checkpoint.Evo Plus, a digital platform enabling remote screening and business management tools.

For more information, please visit: https://www.smithsdetection.com/products/hi-scan-6040-ctix/

###

About HI-SCAN 6040 CTiX

HI-SCAN 6040 CTiX is a cabin baggage screening system that uses CT technology to provide advanced explosives detection and low false alarm rates. By producing high resolution 3D volumetric images, operators can more accurately analyse a bag’s contents whilst liquids and electronic devices can remain in bags.

About Smiths Detection

Smiths Detection, part of Smiths Group, is a global leader in threat detection and screening technologies for aviation, ports and borders, defence and urban security markets. Our experience and history across more than 40 years at the frontline, enables us to deliver the solutions needed to protect society from the threat and illegal passage of explosives, prohibited weapons, contraband, toxic chemicals and narcotics.

Our goal is simple – to provide security, peace of mind and freedom of movement upon which the world depends.

For more information visit http://www.smithsdetection.com/



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
FDA Grants GlycoMimetics Rare Pediatric Disease Designation for Rivipansel for Treatment of Sickle ...
AKKA Strengthens Its Shareholders' Equity Through a €200M Reserved Capital Increase
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Aurora ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Aurora Cannabis, Inc. (ACB) on Behalf of ...
Veolia Acquires 29.9% of Suez’s Capital from Engie and Confirms Its Intention to Acquire Control
The Kraft Heinz Company to Report Third Quarter 2020 Results on October 29, 2020
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Aurora ...
Europcar Mobility Group wins the "Palme de la Transformation par l'Expérience Client"* awarded by ...
Fired Amazon Employee Arrested After Amazon Reported Him to Federal Bureau of Investigation
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Precigen, Inc. f/k/a Intrexon ...
Titel
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Halo Announces Mailing of Information Circular and Proposed Nominee for Board of Directors
Halo Completes the Acquisition of Cannafeels
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Hyliion Inc. and Tortoise Acquisition Corp. Announce Closing of Business Combination, Hyliion to ...
REPEAT/Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Total: 2020 Strategy & Outlook Presentation
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Europcar Mobility Group Announces Today Its Intent to Commence Discussions in Order to Achieve a ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results