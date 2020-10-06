Smiths Detection Achieves Major Manufacturing Milestone in Support of the TSA Advanced Technology X-ray Program

In March 2019, SDI received an award from TSA to supply 300 Checkpoint CT HI-SCAN 6040 CTiX systems to airports across the US. Upgrading US checkpoints with CT technology eliminates the need for passengers to remove laptops and liquids from their carry-on bags and improves airport security, both critical components in helping passengers regain confidence in air travel.

Smiths Detection Inc. (SDI) has announced it has successfully manufactured and shipped the 200th Computed Tomography (CT) 3-D Scanner from its Americas Headquarters located in Harford County, MD. The CT scanner marks a major milestone in advancing Transportation Security Administration’s (TSA) initiatives and is the result of SDI’s ongoing manufacturing during the COVID 19 crisis as part of the Defense Industrial Base essential critical infrastructure workforce.

Shan Hood, President of Smiths Detection Inc., said, “I am very proud to reach the 200th HI-SCAN 6040 CTiX deployment milestone. The deployment of this technology has revolutionized checkpoint security so US airports can be better equipped to face ever evolving threats. During these challenging times, we have been able to adapt our manufacturing processes in order to keep our manufacturing and delivery commitment.”

The CTiX produces high quality 3-D images, helping expedite operators scan evaluation times and move passengers through checkpoints quicker. It is a key component of Smiths Detection’s advanced integrated and risk-based screening solutions, which includes the iLane, a sophisticated checkpoint lane that automatically separates suspicious belongings and Checkpoint.Evo Plus, a digital platform enabling remote screening and business management tools.

For more information, please visit: https://www.smithsdetection.com/products/hi-scan-6040-ctix/

###

About HI-SCAN 6040 CTiX

HI-SCAN 6040 CTiX is a cabin baggage screening system that uses CT technology to provide advanced explosives detection and low false alarm rates. By producing high resolution 3D volumetric images, operators can more accurately analyse a bag’s contents whilst liquids and electronic devices can remain in bags.

About Smiths Detection

Smiths Detection, part of Smiths Group, is a global leader in threat detection and screening technologies for aviation, ports and borders, defence and urban security markets. Our experience and history across more than 40 years at the frontline, enables us to deliver the solutions needed to protect society from the threat and illegal passage of explosives, prohibited weapons, contraband, toxic chemicals and narcotics.

Our goal is simple – to provide security, peace of mind and freedom of movement upon which the world depends.

For more information visit http://www.smithsdetection.com/

