Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Issuance of U.S. Patent for Firdapse

Issued Patent is the First Covering Firdapse

CORAL GABLES, Fla., Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Catalyst) (Nasdaq: CPRX), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular and neurological diseases, today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued a new U.S. patent to Catalyst Pharmaceuticals for Firdapse (amifampridine), U.S. Patent No. 10,793,893, Methods of Administering 3,4-Diaminopyridine, expiring April 7, 2034.



"We are pleased that our patent for Firdapse (amifampridine) has issued and believe that it will create significant barriers to therapeutically equivalent generic competition from entering the market for approximately nine years beyond orphan drug exclusivity," said Patrick J. McEnany, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Catalyst. Mr. McEnany added, "We remain committed to serving the neuromuscular community by continuing to investigate Firdapse for other rare neurodegenerative diseases. We also look forward to results from various investigator-sponsored trials that, if positive, will strengthen the value proposition for the use of Firdapse.”

“This patent is directed to innovative methods of administering amifampridine to slow metabolizers of amifampridine,” commented Steven Miller, Ph.D., Chief Operating Officer and Chief Scientific Officer of Catalyst. Dr. Miller added, “Within the next few days, we intend to submit a request to the FDA that this patent be listed in Approved Drug Products with Therapeutic Equivalence Evaluations (commonly known as the FDA’s Orange Book), which is published by the United States Food and Drug Administration.”

Amifampridine is extensively metabolized by N-Acetyl Transferase, type 2 (or NAT2) and the rate of this metabolism can be quite variable in patients. The patent is directed to the use of suitable doses of amifampridine to treat patients, regardless of the therapeutic indication, that are slow metabolizers of amifampridine. Any drug product containing amifampridine with a label that states the patented dosing regimens and doses in the Dosing and Administration section prior to 4/7/2034 could possibly infringe this patent. Generic drug product labels would necessarily have to do this, and Catalyst would take appropriate action to protect its intellectual property.