DIRTT Announces Most Significant ICE Software Release to Date

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ: DRTT, TSX: DRT), an interior construction company that uses proprietary software to design, manufacture and install fully-customizable environments, announces the largest version release to date of its industry leading software: ICE 21.

The ICE 21 release allows more people to experience ICEreality with added Android and Windows desktop platform compatibility and expanded functionality across a broader range of virtual reality head mounted display hardware. ICE continues with its roots in video game technology and leverages advances in gaming visualization which are reflected in ICE 21’s and ICEreality’s notably enhanced graphics.

“We maintain our position as the frontrunner of interior construction software with ICE 21,” says Mark Greffen, CTO of DIRTT. “Our users can create compelling experiences within the ICE application. We have made it even easier to invite people to join the real time ICE experience in the cloud. Our expanded offering of apps and Virtual Reality enablement allows our users to work together like never before to create amazing spaces.”

“The investments we’ve made in the evolution of ICE software provides our clients and our partners with the most compelling and accurate design and construction experience available in our industry and further reinforces that the DIRTT process is truly a better way to build and modify interior spaces,” says Kevin O’Meara, CEO.

DIRTTs patented, proprietary ICEreality technology enables stakeholders in a DIRTT construction project to simultaneously share a cloud-based virtual experience of their space, collaborating from multiple locations with just an internet connection, and to make rapid real-time design decisions with instantaneous feedback on visual design, space usage and pricing. The changes are instantaneously recorded in the project’s ICE file, complete with detailed manufacturing information, and ready to order.

ICE began as DIRTT’s solution to conventional construction’s complex process and has since evolved to include defining a superior way to communicate design and construction outcomes to clients, architects, designers and general contractors. ICE and ICEreality are protected by over 20 current patents in the United States and Canada. Click here to read more.

About DIRTT

DIRTT is a building process powered by technology. The Company uses its proprietary ICE software to design, manufacture and install fully customized interior environments. The technology drives DIRTT's advanced manufacturing and provides certainty on cost, schedule and final result. Complete interior spaces are constructed faster, cleaner and more sustainably. DIRTT's manufacturing facilities are located in Phoenix, Savannah and Calgary. The Company works with over 75 partners throughout North America.

