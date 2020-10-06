 

DIRTT Announces Most Significant ICE Software Release to Date

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.10.2020, 17:13  |  11   |   |   

Broader accessibility through Android and Windows and expanded VR hardware support

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ: DRTT, TSX: DRT), an interior construction company that uses proprietary software to design, manufacture and install fully-customizable environments, announces the largest version release to date of its industry leading software: ICE 21.

The ICE 21 release allows more people to experience ICEreality with added Android and Windows desktop platform compatibility and expanded functionality across a broader range of virtual reality head mounted display hardware. ICE continues with its roots in video game technology and leverages advances in gaming visualization which are reflected in ICE 21’s and ICEreality’s notably enhanced graphics.

“We maintain our position as the frontrunner of interior construction software with ICE 21,” says Mark Greffen, CTO of DIRTT. “Our users can create compelling experiences within the ICE application. We have made it even easier to invite people to join the real time ICE experience in the cloud. Our expanded offering of apps and Virtual Reality enablement allows our users to work together like never before to create amazing spaces.”

“The investments we’ve made in the evolution of ICE software provides our clients and our partners with the most compelling and accurate design and construction experience available in our industry and further reinforces that the DIRTT process is truly a better way to build and modify interior spaces,” says Kevin O’Meara, CEO.

DIRTTs patented, proprietary ICEreality technology enables stakeholders in a DIRTT construction project to simultaneously share a cloud-based virtual experience of their space, collaborating from multiple locations with just an internet connection, and to make rapid real-time design decisions with instantaneous feedback on visual design, space usage and pricing. The changes are instantaneously recorded in the project’s ICE file, complete with detailed manufacturing information, and ready to order.

ICE began as DIRTT’s solution to conventional construction’s complex process and has since evolved to include defining a superior way to communicate design and construction outcomes to clients, architects, designers and general contractors. ICE and ICEreality are protected by over 20 current patents in the United States and Canada. Click here to read more.

About DIRTT

DIRTT is a building process powered by technology. The Company uses its proprietary ICE software to design, manufacture and install fully customized interior environments. The technology drives DIRTT’s advanced manufacturing and provides certainty on cost, schedule and final result. Complete interior spaces are constructed faster, cleaner and more sustainably. DIRTT’s manufacturing facilities are located in Phoenix, Savannah and Calgary. The Company works with over 75 partners throughout North America. DIRTT trades on Nasdaq under the symbol “DRTT” and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “DRT”. 

CONTACT: FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT

Kim MacEachern
Investor Relations, DIRTT
403-618-4539
kmaceachern@dirtt.com

Dirtt Environmental Solutions Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nevada Copper Delivers Copper Concentrate and Provides Operations Update
QMX Gold Expands Drilling Campaign to Over 45,000 Metres by Year End
BioNTech and Pfizer Initiate Rolling Submission to European Medicines Agency for SARS-CoV-2 Vaccine ...
Santhera to Discontinue Phase 3 SIDEROS Study and Development of Puldysa in Duchenne Muscular ...
Santhera stellt Phase-3-Studie SIDEROS und Entwicklung von Puldysa bei Duchenne-Muskeldystrophie ...
BioNTech und Pfizer beginnen rollierenden Einreichungsprozess bei der europäischen ...
Generex Subsidiary NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces World Class Scientific Advisory Board ...
Boston Children’s Hospital Is Using Bionano’s Saphyr To Study Children With Severe COVID-19 ...
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Applies to Health Canada for Approval of its Safetest ...
Generac Accelerates Its Energy Technology Capabilities With Acquisition of Enbala Power Networks
Titel
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Director Declaration
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
Phase Two Drilling Continues to Intersect Strong Gold-Silver-Copper Mineralisation at San Francisco ...
Ozop Energy Solutions: PCTI Executes Agreement with PPP (India)
Nevada Copper Delivers Copper Concentrate and Provides Operations Update
“Past, Present, Future”: Taat CEO Sets the Scene for the Next Steps of Beyond Tobacco in New Corporate Video
McKinsey Study ‘Road Map to a US Hydrogen Economy’ Promotes Scale-Up Activities in the Growing ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces Shareholder Conference Call on Thursday October 8, 2020 at 8: 00 AM
Mesoblast Receives Complete Response Letter From the FDA for Biologics License Application for ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
BioNTech und Pfizer erhalten Genehmigung des Paul-Ehrlich-Instituts für deutschen Teil der ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC SECOND QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...