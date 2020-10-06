 

Accenture to Acquire Myrtle Consulting Group to Expand Implementation of New Digital Manufacturing, Operations and Supply Chain Models for Clients

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
06.10.2020   

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has agreed to acquire Myrtle Consulting Group (“Myrtle”), an industrial operations consulting firm headquartered in Houston. Myrtle partners with leading companies across consumer products, life sciences, chemicals, mining and other heavy manufacturing industries to produce and distribute goods in a safer, more efficient and sustainable way.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201006005770/en/

Accenture has agreed to acquire industrial operations consulting firm Myrtle Consulting Group (Photo: Business Wire)

Accenture has agreed to acquire industrial operations consulting firm Myrtle Consulting Group (Photo: Business Wire)

The acquisition will expand Accenture’s manufacturing and supply chain capabilities. Specifically, it will strengthen Accenture’s ability to transform these areas for clients from initial value assessments and operating model strategies to new business processes and technology solutions. Myrtle’s team will join Accenture Industry X, which helps clients improve how they operate factories and plants.

Nigel Stacey, global lead of Accenture Industry X, said: “Cost, quality and safety remain a constant and rising challenge for manufacturing and operations leaders. They need to free untapped value across production sites and distribution centers, so they can invest in resilient and responsible operating models for manufacturing and supply chains that are future-proof and digital-enabled. This is what the combined skills of Accenture and Myrtle will help them achieve.”

Edwin Bosso, CEO and founder of Myrtle, said: “Becoming part of Accenture Industry X will allow us to pair our frontline operational expertise with Accenture’s global reach and digital capabilities to bring solutions to clients that will transform their operations from the ground up.”

Myrtle specializes in optimizing clients’ sourcing, production, supply chain operations and execution. The company also has deep expertise in change management methodology, organization design and implementation, leadership development and frontline coaching. Work examples include:

  • Achieving $20 million in annual savings, decreasing overtime labor spend by 56% and improving yield by 20% for a global dairy producer that struggled with an inefficient supply chain;
  • Increasing customer satisfaction and uptime while reducing employee turnover for a pharmaceutical company by improving its management operating systems and training its leaders.

Myrtle is recognized as a National Minority Supplier Development Council Corporate Plus member. The NMSDC Corporate Plus program is designed to highlight minority-owned businesses that have demonstrated their capacity to execute national and international contracts for major corporations.

