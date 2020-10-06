 

DGAP-News PAION REPORTS PROGRESS WITH BYFAVO (REMIMAZOLAM) BY ITS LICENSEE ACACIA IN THE U.S.

PAION REPORTS PROGRESS WITH BYFAVO (REMIMAZOLAM) BY ITS LICENSEE ACACIA IN THE U.S.

PAION REPORTS PROGRESS WITH BYFAVO(TM) (REMIMAZOLAM) BY ITS LICENSEE ACACIA IN THE U.S.

- Licensee Acacia clears final hurdle on path to commercial launch in the U.S.

- BYFAVOTM designated as a Schedule IV medicine by Drug Enforcement Administration

- BYFAVOTM expected to be commercially available in the U.S. before the end of 2020

Aachen (Germany), 06 October 2020 - The Specialty Pharma Company PAION AG (ISIN DE000A0B65S3; Frankfurt Stock Exchange Prime Standard: PA8) reports that Acacia Pharma (Acacia), remimazolam licensee for the U.S., today announced that the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) has designated the procedural sedative BYFAVO(TM) (remimazolam) as a Schedule IV medicine. This designation is the schedule for drugs with a low potential for abuse and low risk of dependence and is consistent with drugs like midazolam and diazepam (Valium(R)).

On 2 July 2020, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted market approval for BYFAVO(TM) for the induction and maintenance of procedural sedation in adults undergoing procedures lasting up to 30 minutes. Scheduling by DEA represents the final requirement for BYFAVO(TM) to be marketed in the U.S., with launch expected by the end of 2020.

Dr. Jim Phillips, Chief Executive Officer of PAION AG, stated: "BYFAVOTM has now cleared the final hurdle on its path to commercial launch in the U.S. We are very pleased that our partner Acacia can now complete the final preparations of the launch in the U.S."

"We are grateful to DEA for its timely determination of the scheduling of BYFAVOTM and are excited to bring this novel product to the U.S. market," commented Mike Bolinder, Acacia Pharma's CEO. "We will start the process of labeling and packaging our stock of commercial product immediately so that we can make BYFAVOTM available to patients as soon as possible. We anticipate the product being available for sale in the U.S. prior to the end of the year. Our first product, BARHEMSYS(R) (amisulpride injection) for postoperative nausea & vomiting, was launched in August and we are already registering product sales. We are delighted to be able to provide these two medicines to physicians and their patients in the United States."

