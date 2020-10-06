Unwrap What’s New This Holiday at Macy’s
Macy’s (NYSE:M), the ultimate, one-stop gift destination, makes holiday shopping even easier this year with an expert selection of thoughtful gifts from the best brands at amazing prices, flexible shipping solutions and convenient services. Whether getting a head start or waiting until the last minute, with so many ways to shop, ship and pay throughout the season – from enjoying contact-free curbside pickup or using DoorDash for same-day delivery to buying now and paying later with Klarna – names will be crossed off the list quicker than Santa can call on his reindeer.
Select Gifts to Shop Now
Dr. Oz Good Life
Don’t lose any sleep this holiday season with Dr.Oz Good Life sleep collection. For the first time, Dr. Mehmet Oz, world-renowned cardiac surgeon best known for his award-winning TV show “The Dr. Oz Show,” created a complete line of sleep products to help everyone sleep better. Featuring cutting-edge technology that’s proven to instantly stop snoring and relieve back pain, the collection includes an amazing assortment of mattresses, adjustable bed bases, pillows, blankets and comforters. Nano-silver treatment and microfine silver threads are woven into the entire line of sleep products, promising long lasting antibacterial effects. Plus EngineeredDown Fill pillows and comforters feel like down, but have no feathers, the perfect solution for a dreamy sleep and silent night. It’s also temperature neutral, which is perfect for hot sleepers.
Clé de Peau Beauty
Calling all beauty lovers! Founded in Japan in 1982 to innovate skin cell science, Clé de Peau Beauté discovered Skin Intelligence, which maximizes skin’s brilliant ability to unlock your most radiant skin. From deluxe textures to stunning packaging, serums to lotions, foundations to lipsticks, this best-in-class brand develops innovative products in luxurious formulations to reveal ultimate beauty. Up the ante and gift that special woman an exclusive gift set created for Macy’s.
