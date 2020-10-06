Unwrap What’s New This Holiday at Macy’s

Macy’s (NYSE:M), the ultimate, one-stop gift destination, makes holiday shopping even easier this year with an expert selection of thoughtful gifts from the best brands at amazing prices, flexible shipping solutions and convenient services. Whether getting a head start or waiting until the last minute, with so many ways to shop, ship and pay throughout the season – from enjoying contact-free curbside pickup or using DoorDash for same-day delivery to buying now and paying later with Klarna – names will be crossed off the list quicker than Santa can call on his reindeer.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201006005864/en/