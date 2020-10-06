Clinton Foundation and Verizon partner to promote student social impact innovation

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Clinton Foundation and Verizon announced a new partnership to help college students develop leadership skills and to inspire them to create innovative, high-quality social impact projects. Through the Clinton Global Initiative University (CGI U) program, Verizon will help college students develop solutions that address social issues with the support of specialized curriculum and programming, as well as access to experts in technology and innovation. These resources will be available to all CGI U students for one year and have a specific focus on engaging students at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), Hispanic Serving Institutions (HSIs), Tribal Colleges and Universities (TCUs), and community colleges.

New partnership with the Clinton Global Initiative University program will connect college students with resources to help develop innovative technology solutions to social and environmental challenges, while bringing diverse voices into the next generation of innovators

This collaboration is part of CGI U’s commitment to provide student leaders and innovators with greater funding, mentorship, training, and networking opportunities throughout the year. It also highlights Verizon’s commitment to support the development of technology-based solutions - including those leveraging the power of 5G - to address significant societal challenges, while simultaneously working to diversify the voices in the next generation of innovators. This new partnership with CGI U is part of Citizen Verizon , Verizon’s responsible business plan for economic, environmental and social advancement.

“By partnering with the Clinton Global Initiative University, we’re able to tap into young innovative minds who are interested in tackling pressing societal challenges to drive real change,” said Rose Stuckey Kirk, Chief Corporate Social Responsibility Officer, Verizon. “We’re putting next gen technology, like 5G, into their hands to help inspire them to transform their ideas into real solutions and take the lead as our next generation of innovators.”

As part of the partnership, CGI U and Verizon will jointly launch a technology development competition for university students and CGI U alumni, with the goal of developing innovative, sustainable, business-oriented ideas that aim to solve some of the most urgent social issues of our time. Competition finalists will be provided with access to an accelerator program to advance their ideas towards proofs of concept of their technology solutions, culminating in a pitch competition with the opportunity to win seed funding for their solutions. More information will be announced in January 2021.