 

DGAP-News Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER Launches New Online Shop

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
06.10.2020, 17:29  |  46   |   |   

DGAP-News: Adler Modemärkte AG / Key word(s): Market launch
Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER Launches New Online Shop

06.10.2020 / 17:29
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press Release from Adler Modemärkte AG


Dynamic E-Commerce Growth and 20% Increase in Online Sales Targeted for 2020

ADLER Launches New Online Shop
Adlermode.com Offers New Functionalities and Sleek, Customer-friendly Design

Haibach (near Aschaffenburg), 6 October 2020: Adler Modemärkte AG today unveils its new online shop. Aside from a sleek, appealing and user-friendly design, it also offers a host of new functionalities. This is a key step towards implementing the Company's new e-commerce strategy, which focuses on brisk expansion.

Ambitious targets to boost e-commerce business
One key element to Adler Modemärkte AG's growth strategy is to expand its e-commerce business. The new online shop, originally announced to go live in 2021, has been designed to better service the needs of customers and is set to launch three months earlier than planned. This means it will be available to customers for the key Christmas business. The re-launch of the online shop also extends to the ADLER app, which now also offers new functionalities.

"ADLER's growth strategy is based on its established business in physical stores, as well as increasingly on its online business. The coronavirus crisis has highlighted the need for this," said Carmine Petraglia, CCO at Adler Modemärkte AG. "Our new, state-of-the-art online shop fulfils our promise to customers, creating a seamless link between in-store and online trading to offer our target group the best shopping experience across all channels."

ADLER's original goal was to lift online revenue above the €30 million mark by 2023. With the publication of the half-yearly results for 2020, the targets for online trading were revised significantly upwards. ADLER is also counting on its roughly 9 million customer loyalty cardholders to help it achieve this target.

Dynamic growth in online trading - ADLER targets growth in excess of 20% in 2020
ADLER's online retail activities saw extremely dynamic expansion in the first half of 2020, generating above-average year-on-year growth of nearly 20%. ADLER was thus well above the growth trend for online retail in Germany overall, which was 9.2% in the first half of the year according to a study by the Bundesverband E-Commerce und Versandhandel e.V. (bevh), Germany's association for e-commerce and mail order business. In fact, the "clothing and footwear" merchandise group grew by only 6.4%, according to the bevh. The growth trend for the online business is set to persist in the second half of the year. ADLER is targeting growth in excess of 20% for the year overall.

Seite 1 von 4
Adler Modemaerkte Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Adler oder Geier-Sturzflug?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Schaeffler refinanziert nächste Fälligkeiten
DGAP-News: Biotest AG: Biotest behandelt ersten COVID-19 Patienten mit Trimodulin
EarthRenew Inc: Günstig wie nie - Jetzt bei dieser Aktie einsteigen oder nachkaufen!
EQS-Adhoc: Leclanché selected by Siemens Energy and Shiptec to supply battery storage system for CGN's ...
DGAP-News: Savills Immobilien Beratungs-GmbH: Wohninvestmentmarkt Deutschland Q3 2020
Fintech-Unternehmen Loanboox kooperiert mit ICF BANK AG
DGAP-Adhoc: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. ENDS DISCUSSIONS AND ANNOUNCES CLEAN-UP OF ITS EUR 135 MILLION 4.5% ...
DGAP-DD: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. deutsch
DGAP-News: Corestate Capital Holding S.A.: Klaus Schmitt wird neuer Vorstandsvorsitzender (CEO) - Vorstand ...
DGAP-DD: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. english
Titel
DGAP-News: Northern Data blickt auf ein erfolgreiches 1. Halbjahr und bestätigt Prognose
DGAP-News: HENSOLDT AG: Mitteilung über den Stabilisierungszeitraum (mid-stabilisation)
DGAP-Adhoc: Bayer Aktiengesellschaft: Bayer beschleunigt Transformation, um dem herausfordernden Marktumfeld ...
DGAP-News: Vivoryon Therapeutics AG: Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Vivoryon Therapeutics AG
DGAP-News: Schaeffler refinanziert nächste Fälligkeiten
Oiltanking Antwerp Gas Terminal weiht europaweit größten Butantank ein
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief Therapeutics Establish Supply and Distribution Agreements for RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: Biotest AG: Biotest behandelt ersten COVID-19 Patienten mit Trimodulin
DGAP-News: Siemens Healthineers AG: Bekanntmachung nach Art. 5 Abs. 1 lit. a) der Verordnung (EU) Nr. 596/2014 ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Jubii Europe N.V.: Jubii Europe N.V. (ISIN NL0000233195) has decided to initiate a formal ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Commerzbank: Manfred Knof wird neuer Vorstandsvorsitzender
DGAP-News: Euro Sun Mining Inc.: Euro Sun gibt Unternehmensupdate
Eilmeldung: Norsemont Mining läßt die Bombe platzen!
Deutsche Rohstoff AG im „Scale-Talk' - Diskutieren Sie live
AIXTRON SE: Entscheidender Fortschritt bei Mehrfachsolarzellen gelungen / Rekord-Wirkungsgrad bei ...
Amadeus FiRe AG: Es ist gelungen 100% der Anteile an der GFN AG, Heidelberg, zu erwerben
DGAP-News: GRENKE AG: Wolfgang Grenke äußert sich zum Franchisesystem der GRENKE AG
DGAP-News: Northern Data blickt auf ein erfolgreiches 1. Halbjahr und bestätigt Prognose
EarthRenew Inc: Umwelt Aktie verdient kräftig - Zusätzlicher Cashflow durch Stromerzeugung!
DGAP-DD: GRENKE AG deutsch
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17:29 Uhr
DGAP-News: Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER startet neuen Online-Shop (deutsch)
17:29 Uhr
DGAP-News: Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER startet neuen Online-Shop
30.09.20
DGAP-News: Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER eröffnet neue Filiale im Hessen-Center (deutsch)
30.09.20
DGAP-News: Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER Opens New Store at Hessen Center
30.09.20
DGAP-News: Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER eröffnet neue Filiale im Hessen-Center
29.09.20
DGAP-News: Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER ab 6. Oktober mit neuem Online-Shop (deutsch)
29.09.20
DGAP-News: Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER ab 6. Oktober mit neuem Online-Shop
29.09.20
DGAP-News: Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER to Launch New Online Shop on 6 October

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.09.20
558
Adler oder Geier-Sturzflug?