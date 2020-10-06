The microbial contract biomanufacturing market is projected to be worth USD 9.3 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.7%, claims Roots Analysis

LONDON, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Roots Analysis has announced the addition of the "Microbial Contract Biomanufacturing Market, 2020-2030" report to its list of offerings.

- The growing pipeline of biologics that can be produced in microbial systems, such as antibody fragments and plasmid-based therapies, is anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities to service providers serving this niche, but growing market segment

Despite mammalian cell cultures being the preferred manufacturing approach for biologics, recent advances in microbial fermentation have enabled the development of versatile biomanufacturing systems, which are both robust and cost friendly. Presently, a number of service provider companies claim to offer end-to-end solutions, ranging from product development to commercial production, for microbial biologics. Given the obvious advantages of outsourcing, drug developers are likely to continue relying on contract service providers for various aspects of their respective microbial biologic development programs.

Key Market Insights

Over 115 CMOs claim to offer manufacturing services for microbial biologics

The microbial contract biomanufacturing market is highly fragmented, featuring a mix of small, mid-sized, large and very large players. It is worth mentioning that more than 50% of CMOs mentioned in the report, have the necessary capabilities to manufacture biologics across all scales of operation (preclinical, clinical and commercial).

Presently, more than 70% of service providers use bacterial expression systems

Recently, a number of microbial biologics manufacturers are shifting to yeast-based production systems. It is also worth highlighting that close to 30% of CMOs, identified in this research, claim to have the required capabilities to manufacture biologics using both bacterial and yeast-based systems.

Europe is currently regarded as a key manufacturing hub for microbial biologics

There are more than 150 manufacturing facilities, with microbial fermentation capabilities, worldwide; of these, 43% are in Europe, followed by North America (31%). On the other hand, prominent regions in the Asia Pacific and Middle East, where microbial biologics are manufactured, include (in decreasing order of number of resident manufacturing facilities) China, India, Japan, Australia and Israel.