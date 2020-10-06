 

The microbial contract biomanufacturing market is projected to be worth USD 9.3 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.7%, claims Roots Analysis

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
06.10.2020, 17:30  |  46   |   |   

- The growing pipeline of biologics that can be produced in microbial systems, such as antibody fragments and plasmid-based therapies, is anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities to service providers serving this niche, but growing market segment

LONDON, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Roots Analysis  has announced the addition of the "Microbial Contract Biomanufacturing Market, 2020-2030" report to its list of offerings.

Roots Analysis Logo

Despite mammalian cell cultures being the preferred manufacturing approach for biologics, recent advances in microbial fermentation have enabled the development of versatile biomanufacturing systems, which are both robust and cost friendly. Presently, a number of service provider companies claim to offer end-to-end solutions, ranging from product development to commercial production, for microbial biologics. Given the obvious advantages of outsourcing, drug developers are likely to continue relying on contract service providers for various aspects of their respective microbial biologic development programs.

To order this 320+ page report, which features 150+ figures and 150+ tables, please visit this link

Key Market Insights

Over 115 CMOs claim to offer manufacturing services for microbial biologics

The microbial contract biomanufacturing market is highly fragmented, featuring a mix of small, mid-sized, large and very large players. It is worth mentioning that more than 50% of CMOs mentioned in the report, have the necessary capabilities to manufacture biologics across all scales of operation (preclinical, clinical and commercial).

Presently, more than 70% of service providers use bacterial expression systems

Recently, a number of microbial biologics manufacturers are shifting to yeast-based production systems. It is also worth highlighting that close to 30% of CMOs, identified in this research, claim to have the required capabilities to manufacture biologics using both bacterial and yeast-based systems.

Europe is currently regarded as a key manufacturing hub for microbial biologics

There are more than 150 manufacturing facilities, with microbial fermentation capabilities, worldwide; of these, 43% are in Europe, followed by North America (31%). On the other hand, prominent regions in the Asia Pacific and Middle East, where microbial biologics are manufactured, include (in decreasing order of number of resident manufacturing facilities) China, India, Japan, Australia and Israel.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Results Evaluating The Effect Of Ubiquinol On Endothelial Function Published In Nutrients
Supermicro to Support NVIDIA BlueField-2 DPU on Industry's Broadest Portfolio of Servers Optimized ...
Cable Partners with Envision Digital to Provide AI-backed Green Solutions to Spain and Portugal
Power Plant Boiler Market Worth $22.8 Billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
T-Mobile Netherlands utilizes 1NCE cloud native IoT platform
Landis+Gyr Expands Calvin Capital Partnership to Deliver SMETS2 Meters to Independent Suppliers
YOUengine/YOUapp, World's Largest Digital Ad Platform, Launches January 15, 2021 In Five Major ...
Cboe Global Markets Reports September 2020 Trading Volume
AIMCo Announces Appointment and Reappointment to Board of Directors
Global Demand For Gold Continues To Rise Becoming One of the Market's Most Coveted Commodities
Titel
Elevated Silver Prices Shine Light on Bonanza-Grade Silver Discoveries in Mexico
OWC Launches New Hub for Thunderbolt 4 PCs
PixCell Medical Announces Regulatory Approval from Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration ...
IHG Hotels & Resorts reveals new data about the British summer holiday in 2020
Exercise of the overallotment option in Implantica and end of stabilisation period
Monolithic Power Systems Files Patent Infringement and Trade Secret Theft Lawsuits Against Meraki ...
Results Evaluating The Effect Of Ubiquinol On Endothelial Function Published In Nutrients
U.S. Polo Assn. Launches 2020 Fall Collection
Staffbase Acquires Employee Survey Company teambay
Regenerative Medicine Market worth $17.9 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Titel
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Elevated Silver Prices Shine Light on Bonanza-Grade Silver Discoveries in Mexico
Ana de Armas Stars in The Natural Diamond Council's First Ever Celebrity Campaign
Lucid Motors Unveils Lucid Air, the World's Most Powerful and Efficient Luxury Electric Sedan
Nevada Remains One of the Best Mining Jurisdictions on Earth and Producers and Explorers are ...
Savvy Companies Eye Promising Potential in Multi-Billion-Dollar Industry
Fisker Inc. Appoints Bill McDermott To Board Of Directors
Aon: How to Effectively Tackle the Most Unusual Compensation Cycle Ever
Changhong Announces Sponsorship of China National Badminton Team
Oracle & Walmart Announce Tentative U.S. Government Approval
Titel
Creation of Conic Metals Corp.
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Desentum Will Run a Clinical Trial on its Allergy Vaccine this Winter Supported by 4 M€ of New ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
BNK Petroleum Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results with Positive Net Income
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Green Valley Announces NMPA Approval Of Oligomannate For Mild To Moderate Alzheimer's Disease