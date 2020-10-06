 

DGAP-DD MorphoSys AG english

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
06.10.2020, 17:33  |  51   |   |   


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

06.10.2020 / 17:33
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Jens
Last name(s): Holstein

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
MorphoSys AG

b) LEI
529900493806K77LRE72 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006632003

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal of shares (performance shares) from the expiring long-term incentive (LTI) program 2016 as part of his remuneration as member of the Management Board; Mr. Holstein received a total of 13,677 shares under this program

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
99.0000 EUR 9900.00 EUR
99.0000 EUR 4950.00 EUR
99.3600 EUR 4968.00 EUR
99.5400 EUR 4977.00 EUR
97.7000 EUR 10747.00 EUR
97.7000 EUR 977.00 EUR
97.7000 EUR 977.00 EUR
97.7000 EUR 977.00 EUR
97.7000 EUR 977.00 EUR
97.7000 EUR 977.00 EUR
97.7000 EUR 977.00 EUR
97.7000 EUR 977.00 EUR
97.7000 EUR 1954.00 EUR
98.0000 EUR 19600.00 EUR
97.5200 EUR 1365.28 EUR
97.5200 EUR 1072.72 EUR
97.5200 EUR 2438.00 EUR
97.5200 EUR 487.60 EUR
97.5200 EUR 1267.76 EUR
97.5200 EUR 1950.40 EUR
97.5200 EUR 4876.00 EUR
97.5200 EUR 1072.72 EUR
97.5200 EUR 877.68 EUR
97.5200 EUR 1657.84 EUR
97.5200 EUR 2438.00 EUR
97.4800 EUR 487.40 EUR
97.4800 EUR 1949.60 EUR
97.4800 EUR 1949.60 EUR
97.4800 EUR 1949.60 EUR
97.4800 EUR 1462.20 EUR
97.4800 EUR 1949.60 EUR
97.4800 EUR 2339.52 EUR
97.4800 EUR 2144.56 EUR
97.4800 EUR 1364.72 EUR
97.4800 EUR 682.36 EUR
97.4800 EUR 1364.72 EUR
97.4800 EUR 1852.12 EUR
98.1800 EUR 19636.00 EUR
98.9000 EUR 9890.00 EUR
98.6600 EUR 9866.00 EUR
98.7800 EUR 9878.00 EUR
99.0000 EUR 9900.00 EUR
98.7000 EUR 2862.30 EUR
98.7000 EUR 7007.70 EUR
99.0000 EUR 9900.00 EUR
99.1600 EUR 9420.20 EUR
99.1600 EUR 495.80 EUR
99.4800 EUR 2487.00 EUR
99.4800 EUR 2487.00 EUR
99.4800 EUR 2487.00 EUR
99.4800 EUR 2487.00 EUR
99.4800 EUR 2487.00 EUR
99.4800 EUR 2487.00 EUR
99.4800 EUR 1691.16 EUR
99.4800 EUR 795.84 EUR
99.4800 EUR 2487.00 EUR
99.8000 EUR 9980.00 EUR
100.0000 EUR 10000.00 EUR
100.0000 EUR 10000.00 EUR
99.6800 EUR 9968.00 EUR
100.0000 EUR 10000.00 EUR
98.9200 EUR 9892.00 EUR
98.8400 EUR 4942.00 EUR
99.0000 EUR 4950.00 EUR
98.9200 EUR 197.84 EUR
98.8800 EUR 4746.24 EUR
98.8600 EUR 4943.00 EUR
98.8200 EUR 4941.00 EUR
99.5000 EUR 4975.00 EUR
99.6200 EUR 4981.00 EUR
99.6200 EUR 4981.00 EUR
99.7000 EUR 4985.00 EUR
99.8000 EUR 4990.00 EUR
100.0000 EUR 8900.00 EUR
100.0000 EUR 1100.00 EUR
99.4000 EUR 4970.00 EUR
99.3600 EUR 4968.00 EUR
99.3600 EUR 2980.80 EUR
99.3600 EUR 1987.20 EUR
99.3400 EUR 4668.98 EUR
99.3200 EUR 297.96 EUR
99.3000 EUR 4965.00 EUR
99.6400 EUR 9964.00 EUR
99.6600 EUR 16144.92 EUR
99.6400 EUR 10163.28 EUR
99.6400 EUR 3587.04 EUR
99.6400 EUR 3587.04 EUR
99.6400 EUR 2391.36 EUR
99.6400 EUR 4982.00 EUR
99.6400 EUR 1096.04 EUR
99.6400 EUR 3587.04 EUR
99.6400 EUR 2291.72 EUR
99.6400 EUR 5978.40 EUR
99.6400 EUR 5978.40 EUR
99.6400 EUR 5181.28 EUR
99.6400 EUR 14746.72 EUR
Seite 1 von 2
Morphosys Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Morphosys: Setzen auf marktreife Partnerprojekte und dicke Meilensteine
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Schaeffler refinanziert nächste Fälligkeiten
DGAP-News: Biotest AG: Biotest behandelt ersten COVID-19 Patienten mit Trimodulin
EarthRenew Inc: Günstig wie nie - Jetzt bei dieser Aktie einsteigen oder nachkaufen!
EQS-Adhoc: Leclanché selected by Siemens Energy and Shiptec to supply battery storage system for CGN's ...
DGAP-News: Savills Immobilien Beratungs-GmbH: Wohninvestmentmarkt Deutschland Q3 2020
Fintech-Unternehmen Loanboox kooperiert mit ICF BANK AG
DGAP-Adhoc: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. ENDS DISCUSSIONS AND ANNOUNCES CLEAN-UP OF ITS EUR 135 MILLION 4.5% ...
DGAP-DD: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. deutsch
DGAP-News: Corestate Capital Holding S.A.: Klaus Schmitt wird neuer Vorstandsvorsitzender (CEO) - Vorstand ...
DGAP-DD: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. english
Titel
DGAP-News: Northern Data blickt auf ein erfolgreiches 1. Halbjahr und bestätigt Prognose
DGAP-News: HENSOLDT AG: Mitteilung über den Stabilisierungszeitraum (mid-stabilisation)
DGAP-Adhoc: Bayer Aktiengesellschaft: Bayer beschleunigt Transformation, um dem herausfordernden Marktumfeld ...
DGAP-News: Vivoryon Therapeutics AG: Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Vivoryon Therapeutics AG
DGAP-News: Schaeffler refinanziert nächste Fälligkeiten
Oiltanking Antwerp Gas Terminal weiht europaweit größten Butantank ein
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief Therapeutics Establish Supply and Distribution Agreements for RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: Biotest AG: Biotest behandelt ersten COVID-19 Patienten mit Trimodulin
DGAP-News: Siemens Healthineers AG: Bekanntmachung nach Art. 5 Abs. 1 lit. a) der Verordnung (EU) Nr. 596/2014 ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Jubii Europe N.V.: Jubii Europe N.V. (ISIN NL0000233195) has decided to initiate a formal ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Commerzbank: Manfred Knof wird neuer Vorstandsvorsitzender
DGAP-News: Euro Sun Mining Inc.: Euro Sun gibt Unternehmensupdate
Eilmeldung: Norsemont Mining läßt die Bombe platzen!
Deutsche Rohstoff AG im „Scale-Talk' - Diskutieren Sie live
AIXTRON SE: Entscheidender Fortschritt bei Mehrfachsolarzellen gelungen / Rekord-Wirkungsgrad bei ...
Amadeus FiRe AG: Es ist gelungen 100% der Anteile an der GFN AG, Heidelberg, zu erwerben
DGAP-News: GRENKE AG: Wolfgang Grenke äußert sich zum Franchisesystem der GRENKE AG
DGAP-News: Northern Data blickt auf ein erfolgreiches 1. Halbjahr und bestätigt Prognose
EarthRenew Inc: Umwelt Aktie verdient kräftig - Zusätzlicher Cashflow durch Stromerzeugung!
DGAP-DD: GRENKE AG deutsch
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17:33 Uhr
DGAP-DD: MorphoSys AG deutsch
17:32 Uhr
DGAP-DD: MorphoSys AG deutsch
17:32 Uhr
DGAP-DD: MorphoSys AG english
08:11 Uhr
LYNX: Morphosys: Die Abwärtsbewegung setzt sich fort
05.10.20
Biotech Report: MorphoSys (MOR) und Evotec (EVT) drehen wieder nach oben
05.10.20
ANALYSE-FLASH: Berenberg nimmt Morphosys mit 'Buy' wieder auf - Ziel 140 Euro
05.10.20
BERENBERG stuft MORPHOSYS auf 'Buy'
05.10.20
LYNX: MorphoSys: Topp vollendet … aber wo liegt das Problem?
03.10.20
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 40/20
02.10.20
Biotech Report: MagForce (MF6) legt zu, MorphoSys (MOR) und Evotec (EVT) erneut schwach

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16:44 Uhr
9.087
Morphosys: Setzen auf marktreife Partnerprojekte und dicke Meilensteine
14.09.20
142
BRYAN GARNIER belässt MORPHOSYS auf 'Buy'
06.08.20
637
MorphoSys | Ausbruch aus der mehrjährigen Seitwärtsrange
01.08.20
979
MORPHOSYS -Schwellenmitteilungen-Tabelle / Analysten-Tabelle / Charts
06.05.20
772
Morphosys – fachliche Überlegungen zur Entwicklungspipeline