DGAP-DD MorphoSys AG english
Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG| 06.10.2020, 17:33 | 51 | 0 |
|
a) Name
|Title:
|First name:
|Jens
|Last name(s):
|Holstein
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
|MorphoSys AG
b) LEI
|529900493806K77LRE72
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE0006632003
b) Nature of the transaction
|Disposal of shares (performance shares) from the expiring long-term incentive (LTI) program 2016 as part of his remuneration as member of the Management Board; Mr. Holstein received a total of 13,677 shares under this program
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|99.0000 EUR
|9900.00 EUR
|99.0000 EUR
|4950.00 EUR
|99.3600 EUR
|4968.00 EUR
|99.5400 EUR
|4977.00 EUR
|97.7000 EUR
|10747.00 EUR
|97.7000 EUR
|977.00 EUR
|97.7000 EUR
|977.00 EUR
|97.7000 EUR
|977.00 EUR
|97.7000 EUR
|977.00 EUR
|97.7000 EUR
|977.00 EUR
|97.7000 EUR
|977.00 EUR
|97.7000 EUR
|977.00 EUR
|97.7000 EUR
|1954.00 EUR
|98.0000 EUR
|19600.00 EUR
|97.5200 EUR
|1365.28 EUR
|97.5200 EUR
|1072.72 EUR
|97.5200 EUR
|2438.00 EUR
|97.5200 EUR
|487.60 EUR
|97.5200 EUR
|1267.76 EUR
|97.5200 EUR
|1950.40 EUR
|97.5200 EUR
|4876.00 EUR
|97.5200 EUR
|1072.72 EUR
|97.5200 EUR
|877.68 EUR
|97.5200 EUR
|1657.84 EUR
|97.5200 EUR
|2438.00 EUR
|97.4800 EUR
|487.40 EUR
|97.4800 EUR
|1949.60 EUR
|97.4800 EUR
|1949.60 EUR
|97.4800 EUR
|1949.60 EUR
|97.4800 EUR
|1462.20 EUR
|97.4800 EUR
|1949.60 EUR
|97.4800 EUR
|2339.52 EUR
|97.4800 EUR
|2144.56 EUR
|97.4800 EUR
|1364.72 EUR
|97.4800 EUR
|682.36 EUR
|97.4800 EUR
|1364.72 EUR
|97.4800 EUR
|1852.12 EUR
|98.1800 EUR
|19636.00 EUR
|98.9000 EUR
|9890.00 EUR
|98.6600 EUR
|9866.00 EUR
|98.7800 EUR
|9878.00 EUR
|99.0000 EUR
|9900.00 EUR
|98.7000 EUR
|2862.30 EUR
|98.7000 EUR
|7007.70 EUR
|99.0000 EUR
|9900.00 EUR
|99.1600 EUR
|9420.20 EUR
|99.1600 EUR
|495.80 EUR
|99.4800 EUR
|2487.00 EUR
|99.4800 EUR
|2487.00 EUR
|99.4800 EUR
|2487.00 EUR
|99.4800 EUR
|2487.00 EUR
|99.4800 EUR
|2487.00 EUR
|99.4800 EUR
|2487.00 EUR
|99.4800 EUR
|1691.16 EUR
|99.4800 EUR
|795.84 EUR
|99.4800 EUR
|2487.00 EUR
|99.8000 EUR
|9980.00 EUR
|100.0000 EUR
|10000.00 EUR
|100.0000 EUR
|10000.00 EUR
|99.6800 EUR
|9968.00 EUR
|100.0000 EUR
|10000.00 EUR
|98.9200 EUR
|9892.00 EUR
|98.8400 EUR
|4942.00 EUR
|99.0000 EUR
|4950.00 EUR
|98.9200 EUR
|197.84 EUR
|98.8800 EUR
|4746.24 EUR
|98.8600 EUR
|4943.00 EUR
|98.8200 EUR
|4941.00 EUR
|99.5000 EUR
|4975.00 EUR
|99.6200 EUR
|4981.00 EUR
|99.6200 EUR
|4981.00 EUR
|99.7000 EUR
|4985.00 EUR
|99.8000 EUR
|4990.00 EUR
|100.0000 EUR
|8900.00 EUR
|100.0000 EUR
|1100.00 EUR
|99.4000 EUR
|4970.00 EUR
|99.3600 EUR
|4968.00 EUR
|99.3600 EUR
|2980.80 EUR
|99.3600 EUR
|1987.20 EUR
|99.3400 EUR
|4668.98 EUR
|99.3200 EUR
|297.96 EUR
|99.3000 EUR
|4965.00 EUR
|99.6400 EUR
|9964.00 EUR
|99.6600 EUR
|16144.92 EUR
|99.6400 EUR
|10163.28 EUR
|99.6400 EUR
|3587.04 EUR
|99.6400 EUR
|3587.04 EUR
|99.6400 EUR
|2391.36 EUR
|99.6400 EUR
|4982.00 EUR
|99.6400 EUR
|1096.04 EUR
|99.6400 EUR
|3587.04 EUR
|99.6400 EUR
|2291.72 EUR
|99.6400 EUR
|5978.40 EUR
|99.6400 EUR
|5978.40 EUR
|99.6400 EUR
|5181.28 EUR
|99.6400 EUR
|14746.72 EUR
