1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
a) Name
|Title:
|First name:
|Jens
|Last name(s):
|Holstein
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
|MorphoSys AG
b) LEI
|529900493806K77LRE72
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE0006632003
b) Nature of the transaction
|Disposal of shares (performance shares) from the expiring long-term incentive (LTI) program 2016 as part of his remuneration as member of the Management Board; Mr. Holstein received a total of 13,677 shares under this program
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|103.25 EUR
|5162.50 EUR
|101.00 EUR
|5050.00 EUR
|100.00 EUR
|3400.00 EUR
|100.00 EUR
|1600.00 EUR
|100.00 EUR
|5000.00 EUR
|99.60 EUR
|4980.00 EUR
|98.50 EUR
|1379.00 EUR
|98.50 EUR
|3546.00 EUR
|99.00 EUR
|4950.00 EUR
|99.00 EUR
|4950.00 EUR
|98.50 EUR
|3841.50 EUR
|98.50 EUR
|1083.50 EUR
|98.56 EUR
|197.12 EUR
|98.50 EUR
|4728.00 EUR
|98.00 EUR
|4900.00 EUR
|98.00 EUR
|3822.00 EUR
|98.00 EUR
|1078.00 EUR
|97.10 EUR
|4855.00 EUR
|97.00 EUR
|4171.00 EUR
|97.00 EUR
|679.00 EUR
|97.00 EUR
|4850.00 EUR
|97.50 EUR
|4875.00 EUR
|98.00 EUR
|4900.00 EUR
|97.70 EUR
|4885.00 EUR
|97.50 EUR
|4875.00 EUR
|97.50 EUR
|1852.50 EUR
|97.50 EUR
|2632.50 EUR
|97.50 EUR
|390.00 EUR
|97.50 EUR
|4875.00 EUR
|98.00 EUR
|4900.00 EUR
|97.30 EUR
|4865.00 EUR
|97.14 EUR
|4857.00 EUR
|97.04 EUR
|4852.00 EUR
|96.26 EUR
|4813.00 EUR
|96.00 EUR
|4800.00 EUR
|96.00 EUR
|4800.00 EUR
|96.00 EUR
|4800.00 EUR
|97.00 EUR
|4850.00 EUR
|97.00 EUR
|4850.00 EUR
|97.10 EUR
|1747.80 EUR
|97.10 EUR
|3689.80 EUR
|97.10 EUR
|2427.50 EUR
|97.10 EUR
|6408.60 EUR
|97.10 EUR
|29421.30 EUR
|98.00 EUR
|5782.00 EUR
|98.00 EUR
|43218.00 EUR
|98.32 EUR
|1081.52 EUR
|98.30 EUR
|6782.70 EUR
|98.28 EUR
|15331.68 EUR
|98.26 EUR
|1375.64 EUR
|98.40 EUR
|38277.60 EUR
|98.40 EUR
|10922.40 EUR
|98.20 EUR
|1080.20 EUR
|98.20 EUR
|4419.00 EUR
|98.20 EUR
|19050.80 EUR
|98.00 EUR
|196.00 EUR
|98.00 EUR
|39004.00 EUR
|98.04 EUR
|98.04 EUR
|98.02 EUR
|4116.84 EUR
|98.00 EUR
|15386.00 EUR
|98.10 EUR
|19620.00 EUR
|98.10 EUR
|19620.00 EUR
