 

DGAP-DD MorphoSys AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

06.10.2020 / 17:32
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Jens
Last name(s): Holstein

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
MorphoSys AG

b) LEI
529900493806K77LRE72 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006632003

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal of shares (performance shares) from the expiring long-term incentive (LTI) program 2016 as part of his remuneration as member of the Management Board; Mr. Holstein received a total of 13,677 shares under this program

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
103.25 EUR 5162.50 EUR
101.00 EUR 5050.00 EUR
100.00 EUR 3400.00 EUR
100.00 EUR 1600.00 EUR
100.00 EUR 5000.00 EUR
99.60 EUR 4980.00 EUR
98.50 EUR 1379.00 EUR
98.50 EUR 3546.00 EUR
99.00 EUR 4950.00 EUR
99.00 EUR 4950.00 EUR
98.50 EUR 3841.50 EUR
98.50 EUR 1083.50 EUR
98.56 EUR 197.12 EUR
98.50 EUR 4728.00 EUR
98.00 EUR 4900.00 EUR
98.00 EUR 3822.00 EUR
98.00 EUR 1078.00 EUR
97.10 EUR 4855.00 EUR
97.00 EUR 4171.00 EUR
97.00 EUR 679.00 EUR
97.00 EUR 4850.00 EUR
97.50 EUR 4875.00 EUR
98.00 EUR 4900.00 EUR
97.70 EUR 4885.00 EUR
97.50 EUR 4875.00 EUR
97.50 EUR 1852.50 EUR
97.50 EUR 2632.50 EUR
97.50 EUR 390.00 EUR
97.50 EUR 4875.00 EUR
98.00 EUR 4900.00 EUR
97.30 EUR 4865.00 EUR
97.14 EUR 4857.00 EUR
97.04 EUR 4852.00 EUR
96.26 EUR 4813.00 EUR
96.00 EUR 4800.00 EUR
96.00 EUR 4800.00 EUR
96.00 EUR 4800.00 EUR
97.00 EUR 4850.00 EUR
97.00 EUR 4850.00 EUR
97.10 EUR 1747.80 EUR
97.10 EUR 3689.80 EUR
97.10 EUR 2427.50 EUR
97.10 EUR 6408.60 EUR
97.10 EUR 29421.30 EUR
98.00 EUR 5782.00 EUR
98.00 EUR 43218.00 EUR
98.32 EUR 1081.52 EUR
98.30 EUR 6782.70 EUR
98.28 EUR 15331.68 EUR
98.26 EUR 1375.64 EUR
98.40 EUR 38277.60 EUR
98.40 EUR 10922.40 EUR
98.20 EUR 1080.20 EUR
98.20 EUR 4419.00 EUR
98.20 EUR 19050.80 EUR
98.00 EUR 196.00 EUR
98.00 EUR 39004.00 EUR
98.04 EUR 98.04 EUR
98.02 EUR 4116.84 EUR
98.00 EUR 15386.00 EUR
98.10 EUR 19620.00 EUR
98.10 EUR 19620.00 EUR
Wertpapier


