Canadian Natural Resources Limited Completes Acquisition of Painted Pony Energy Ltd.

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Painted Pony Energy Ltd. (“Painted Pony”) (TSX: PONY) today announces the closing of the previously announced acquisition of Painted Pony by Canadian Natural Resources Limited ("Canadian Natural") (TSX, NYSE: CNQ) pursuant to a plan of arrangement (the “Arrangement”).



Pursuant to the Arrangement, shareholders of Painted Pony received $0.69 in cash for each share held at the effective time of the Arrangement. A form of letter of transmittal pursuant to which registered shareholders of Painted Pony can submit their share certificates in order to receive the cash consideration under the Arrangement was mailed to all registered shareholders. A copy of the letter of transmittal has been filed on Painted Pony’s profile at www.sedar.com and has been posted on Painted Pony’s website. Shareholders of Painted Pony who hold their shares through a broker are not required to submit a letter of transmittal; rather they will receive the cash consideration through their brokerage account.