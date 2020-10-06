Mercialys Wins the 2020 Grands Prix de la Transparence “all Categories” Award, Leading the SBF 120

This year, Mercialys has once again confirmed its leadership in terms of the quality of its financial and sustainability reporting, winning the Grands Prix de la Transparence “All Categories” Award, which is given to the top-ranked company from the SBF 120 each year.

Mercialys (Paris:MERY) was recognized once again at the 11 th Grands Prix de la Transparence Awards ceremony, held on Tuesday October 6, 2020. Mercialys was the top-ranked company from the SBF 120, highlighting its exemplary financial and sustainability reporting practices.

The Company was recognized for the fourth year running in the Grands Prix de la Transparence Awards, following its Best Registration Document Award in 2019, its Grands Prix de la Transparence “All Categories” Award in 2018 and its Most Improved Award in 2017.

Each year, the Grands Prix de la Transparence Awards assess the quality of regulatory reporting by all the French-law companies from the SBF 120, based on 230 objective and public criteria applied to four key communications resources: their Universal Registration Document, their General Meeting Brochure, their Code of Ethics and their Website.

A scientific committee, made up of independent members from institutions representing users of financial and sustainability information (French Asset Management Association (AFG), Euronext, French Institute of Directors (IFA), French Society of Financial Analysts (SFAF), etc.), ensures that the rankings are neutral and fair, using a methodology defined with the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF), based on the four pillars for transparency: information accessibility, accuracy, comparability and availability. The Grands Prix de la Transparence methodology is audited and certified by Bureau Veritas Certification.

After maintaining its two EPRA Gold Awards* in September 2020, Mercialys is once again setting out its long-term commitment to achieving the best financial and sustainability reporting standards, with a view to further strengthening its trust-based relationships with all of its stakeholders.

* Awards given out each year by the European Public Real Estate Association (EPRA) recognizing compliance with its financial and sustainability reporting recommendations and guidelines for listed real estate companies.

This press release is available on www.mercialys.com

About Mercialys

Mercialys is one of France’s leading real estate companies, focused exclusively on shopping centers and high-street retail assets. At June 30, 2020, Mercialys had a portfolio of 2,111 leases, representing a rental value of Euro 182.3 million on an annualized basis. At June 30, 2020, it owned properties with an estimated value of Euro 3.5 billion (including transfer taxes). Mercialys has had “SIIC” real estate investment trust (REIT) tax status since November 1, 2005 and has been listed on Euronext Paris Compartment A (ticker: MERY) since its initial public offering on October 12, 2005. At June 30, 2020, there were 92,049,169 shares outstanding.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements regarding future events, trends, projects or targets. These forward-looking statements are subject to identified and unidentified risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Please refer to Mercialys’ Universal Registration Document available at www.mercialys.com for the year ended December 31, 2019 for more details regarding certain factors, risks and uncertainties that could affect Mercialys’ business. Mercialys makes no undertaking in any form to publish updates or adjustments to these forward-looking statements, nor to report new information, new future events or any other circumstances that might cause these statements to be revised.

