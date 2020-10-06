 

Mercialys Wins the 2020 Grands Prix de la Transparence “all Categories” Award, Leading the SBF 120

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
06.10.2020, 17:43  |  38   |   |   

Regulatory News:

Mercialys (Paris:MERY) was recognized once again at the 11th Grands Prix de la Transparence Awards ceremony, held on Tuesday October 6, 2020. Mercialys was the top-ranked company from the SBF 120, highlighting its exemplary financial and sustainability reporting practices.

This year, Mercialys has once again confirmed its leadership in terms of the quality of its financial and sustainability reporting, winning the Grands Prix de la Transparence “All Categories” Award, which is given to the top-ranked company from the SBF 120 each year.

The Company was recognized for the fourth year running in the Grands Prix de la Transparence Awards, following its Best Registration Document Award in 2019, its Grands Prix de la Transparence “All Categories” Award in 2018 and its Most Improved Award in 2017.

Each year, the Grands Prix de la Transparence Awards assess the quality of regulatory reporting by all the French-law companies from the SBF 120, based on 230 objective and public criteria applied to four key communications resources: their Universal Registration Document, their General Meeting Brochure, their Code of Ethics and their Website.

A scientific committee, made up of independent members from institutions representing users of financial and sustainability information (French Asset Management Association (AFG), Euronext, French Institute of Directors (IFA), French Society of Financial Analysts (SFAF), etc.), ensures that the rankings are neutral and fair, using a methodology defined with the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF), based on the four pillars for transparency: information accessibility, accuracy, comparability and availability. The Grands Prix de la Transparence methodology is audited and certified by Bureau Veritas Certification.

After maintaining its two EPRA Gold Awards* in September 2020, Mercialys is once again setting out its long-term commitment to achieving the best financial and sustainability reporting standards, with a view to further strengthening its trust-based relationships with all of its stakeholders.

* Awards given out each year by the European Public Real Estate Association (EPRA) recognizing compliance with its financial and sustainability reporting recommendations and guidelines for listed real estate companies.

* * *

This press release is available on www.mercialys.com

About Mercialys

Mercialys is one of France’s leading real estate companies, focused exclusively on shopping centers and high-street retail assets. At June 30, 2020, Mercialys had a portfolio of 2,111 leases, representing a rental value of Euro 182.3 million on an annualized basis. At June 30, 2020, it owned properties with an estimated value of Euro 3.5 billion (including transfer taxes). Mercialys has had “SIIC” real estate investment trust (REIT) tax status since November 1, 2005 and has been listed on Euronext Paris Compartment A (ticker: MERY) since its initial public offering on October 12, 2005. At June 30, 2020, there were 92,049,169 shares outstanding.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements regarding future events, trends, projects or targets. These forward-looking statements are subject to identified and unidentified risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Please refer to Mercialys’ Universal Registration Document available at www.mercialys.com for the year ended December 31, 2019 for more details regarding certain factors, risks and uncertainties that could affect Mercialys’ business. Mercialys makes no undertaking in any form to publish updates or adjustments to these forward-looking statements, nor to report new information, new future events or any other circumstances that might cause these statements to be revised.

Mercialys Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
FDA Grants GlycoMimetics Rare Pediatric Disease Designation for Rivipansel for Treatment of Sickle ...
AKKA Strengthens Its Shareholders' Equity Through a €200M Reserved Capital Increase
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Aurora ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Aurora Cannabis, Inc. (ACB) on Behalf of ...
Veolia Acquires 29.9% of Suez’s Capital from Engie and Confirms Its Intention to Acquire Control
The Kraft Heinz Company to Report Third Quarter 2020 Results on October 29, 2020
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Aurora ...
Europcar Mobility Group wins the "Palme de la Transformation par l'Expérience Client"* awarded by ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Precigen, Inc. f/k/a Intrexon ...
10 Startups Selected for Accenture’s 2020 FinTech Innovation Lab Asia-Pacific
Titel
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Halo Announces Mailing of Information Circular and Proposed Nominee for Board of Directors
Halo Completes the Acquisition of Cannafeels
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Hyliion Inc. and Tortoise Acquisition Corp. Announce Closing of Business Combination, Hyliion to ...
REPEAT/Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Total: 2020 Strategy & Outlook Presentation
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Europcar Mobility Group Announces Today Its Intent to Commence Discussions in Order to Achieve a ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.09.20
Mercialys: Number of Outstanding Shares and Voting Rights as of August 31th, 2020
09.09.20
2020 EPRA Awards: Mercialys Recognized Once Again for the Quality of Its Financial and Sustainability Reporting