 

IBA – Transparency Notification

06.10.2020, 17:45   

(Article 14, paragraph 1 of the law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of major holdings)

Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, October 06, 2020, 17.45

Summary of the notification

IBA (Ion Beam Application), the world’s leading provider of proton therapy solutions for the treatment of cancer, announces that it has to issue a transparency notification, in accordance with Article 14, al. 1 of the Transparency Law of May 2, 2007 on disclosure of major holdings, further to the notification received on October 05, 2020.

In its notification, Paladin Asset Management Investmentaktiengesellschaft mit TGV has notified, that following an acquisition of IBA shares with voting rights, its total holding in IBA SA has crossed upwards the 1% threshold.

Content of the notification

  • Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting right
  • Notification by : A parent undertaking or a controlling person
  • Persons subject to the notification requirement:
    Paladin Asset Management Investmentaktiengesellschaft mit TGV, Lister Straße 6, 30163 Hannover / Germany
    Marcel Maschmeyer
  • Date on which the threshold is crossed: 01/10/2020
  • Threshold crossed (in %): 1%
  • Denominator: 38.254.807
  • Notified details: (extract of the received notification form)
               
A) Voting rights Previous notification After the transaction  
  # of voting rights # of voting rights % of voting rights  
Holders of voting rights   Linked to securities Not linked to the securities Linked to securities Not linked to the securities  
Marcel Maschmeyer 0 0 0 0.00% 0.00%  
Paladin Asset Management Investmentaktiengesellschaft mit TGV 0 400.000 0 1.05% 0.00%  
Subtotal 0 400.000   1.05%    
  TOTAL 400.000 0 1.05% 0,00%  
             
B) Equivalent financial instruments After the transaction
Holder of equivalent financial instruments Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise period or date # of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised % of voting rights Settlement
             
  TOTAL   0 0.00%  
             
  TOTAL (A & B)     # of voting rights %of voting rights  
        400.000 1.05%  
  • Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held

Marcel Maschmeyer controls Paladin Asset Management Investmentaktiengesellschaft mit TGV.

